gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,328 members

U.S. in Talks to Buy 15 Icebreakers from Finland, Trump Says at NATO Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands June 25, 2025. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

U.S. in Talks to Buy 15 Icebreakers from Finland, Trump Says at NATO Summit

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 0
June 25, 2025

U.S. efforts to expand the country’s icebreaker fleet continue to pick up steam.

At the NATO summit in The Hague President Trump confirmed that the U.S. was in negotiations with Finland to buy up to 15 icebreakers from the country, including acquiring a used vessel currently available.

“I want to buy icebreakers, you are very good at icebreakers,” he said in response to a media inquiry from Finland during a press conference.

”You are the ‘King of Icebreakers’, you make ‘em good, really good. So we negotiated for 15 icebreakers, one of them is available now, it’s 5-6 years old, and we are trying to buy it, and trying to make a good deal.”

Recounting his meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in March 2025, Trump said: “I actually made him an offer. There is a used icebreaker, and we negotiated. We need icebreakers in the U.S. and if we could get some inexpensive ones then I would like to do that, they’ll fix it up and make it good.”

It is unclear which icebreaker he was referring to as Finland does not have vessels available this modern, apart from Polaris, which does not fit the USCG use profile. gCaptain reached out to the White House for clarification. 

Polaris, like most Finnish icebreakers, was designed for service in the Baltic Sea to escort commercial shipping at high average speeds. They use minimal crews, operating on 10-day port visit cycles. Very different from the USCG mission in the Arctic.

“It’s like offering my Miata to help someone transport their sofa when they are moving. Yes, it has four wheels, but…,” one industry analyst told gCaptain. 

Finish main daily Helsingin Sanomat reported last month that Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) could be supplying between three and five medium-sized icebreakers in a contract valued at $2.7 billion.

The country’s main icebreaker engineering firm, Aker Arctic, recently merged with ship designer Bluetech to further strengthen its ability to meet the growing global demand for icebreaking vessels.

Similarly, Canadian shipbuilder Davie bought Helsinki Shipyard yard in 2023 to strengthen its icebreaker portfolio. Earlier this month it acquired shipbuilding assets in Galveston and Port Arthur, Texas from Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation, with the aim to turn Texas into the new U.S. icebreaker construction hub.

The USCG estimates that it will need 8-9 polar icebreakers, including 4-5 heavy vessels to fulfill its mission in the Arctic. 

The Coast Guard’s first addition to the polar icebreaking fleet in nearly 30 years is expected to be officially commissioned later this summer. Used icebreaker Storis departed from the Bollinger Shipyards in Pascagoula, Mississippi earlier this month and is en route to Alaska after passing through the Panama canal.

Tags:

arctic
Coast Guard
finland
icebreakers
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,328 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A map showing the Strait of Hormuz and Iran is seen in this illustration
Defense

U.S. Strikes in Iran Raise Alarms Over Security of American-Affiliated Ships in Middle East

Maritime security firms have issued urgent advisories following U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, warning of heightened risks to commercial shipping in the Middle East’s critical waterways. The strikes,...

June 23, 2025
Total Views: 1298
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation at the White House in Washington, following U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities
Defense

Trump Says Iran’s Key Nuclear Sites ‘Obliterated’ By US Airstrikes

By Phil Stewart and Steve Holland WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) – U.S. forces struck Iran’s three main nuclear sites, President Donald Trump said late on Saturday, and he warned Tehran it would face more devastating attacks if...

June 21, 2025
Total Views: 888
Chinese Coast Guard vessels fire water cannons towards a Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah May 4 on its way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. REUTERS/Adrian Portugal
Defense

China, Philippines Report Encounter in South China Sea

By Neil Jerome Morales and Qianwei Zhang Jun 20, 2025 (Bloomberg) –China’s coast guard said it drove away a Philippine ship around Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, the latest...

June 21, 2025
Total Views: 1157