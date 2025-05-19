Finnish Icebreaker Builders Make Push for North American Market With Merger of Two Major Players

Finnish icebreaker builders continue to strengthen their position as the world’s leading firms and their ability to meet the growing demand for icebreaking vessels.

Aker Arctic, an industry leader for the design of icebreakers and ice-class vessels, has announced it is merging with its long-time ship design partner Bluetech, also from Finland.

The new entity should be well-positioned within the framework of the ICE Pact to strengthen icebreaker cooperation between the U.S., Canada, and Finland.

“Aker Arctic’s operations are centered around our highly specialized expertise in icebreaker design. We are targeting growth in the North American market, among other regions, and transfer of Bluetech to the ownership of a common parent company is an essential step supporting this objective,” says Aker Arctic Managing Director Mika Hovilainen.

The two entities will continue to operate under their own brands within a newly formed umbrella corporation, Arctic Marine Technology Group Oy. The new entity will be owned by Swedish-Swiss engineering company ABB and Finnish Industry Investment Tesi.

“The merger of two top players in ship design into the same Group will strengthen Finnish icebreaker expertise and the growth opportunities of the maritime industry. Together, Aker Arctic and Bluetech will form a globally significant player capable of meeting the unprecedented opportunities in the icebreaker business,” says Jussi Hattula, Director of Industrial Investments at Tesi.

Access to Arctic resources along new shipping lanes and new geopolitical realities in the High North have resulted in a major renewal of the global icebreaker fleet.

In recent months Canada awarded contracts for two new state-of-the art Polar Class 2 icebreakers, one of which will be mostly built by Helsinki Shipyard in Finland.

In Germany, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems secured a bid to build the country’s new flagship research icebreaker, Polarstern 2, in December 2024.

The U.S. Coast Guard and its partner Bollinger Shipyard also finally began full production of the first new heavy icebreaker in 50 years last month. The Coast Guard is looking to acquire several more icebreakers. In a recent request for information USCG is seeking input for up to three medium-size vessels – a type Finnish vessel designers and yards could deliver in just 2-3 years. Recent reports also suggest that Finland’s Rauma yard is in negotiations to build up to five icebreakers for the U.S.

Aker Arctic and its predecessor companies have a long history working on icebreakers and by some accounts have designed more than half of the world’s icebreaking vessels. The new partnership with Bluetech should further strengthen its portfolio.

“Our shared future with Aker Arctic is attractive. The demand for highly specialized ship design expertise is growing, and this arrangement allows us to leverage the complementary competencies of both Aker Arctic and Bluetech in a versatile manner,” says Bluetech Managing Director Petri Hakulinen.