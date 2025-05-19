gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,077 members

A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach

Photo courtesy Port of Long Beach

Transpacific Gridlock Looms Tariff Truce Triggers Freight Frenzy

The Loadstar
Total Views: 0
May 19, 2025

By Gavin van Marle (The Loadstar) –

Transpacific shippers keen to take advantage of the 90-day tariff time-out are likely to be faced with tight capacity and soaring freight rates as new volumes collide with delayed cargo.

According to new analysis from Sea-Intelligence Consulting, there is 180,000-540,000 teu of cargo in China that formed a ‘cargo pool’ in the immediate aftermath of President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcement on 2 April.

The estimate is based on widespread reports of a 30-40% decline in bookings post tariffs, and an assumption that between 25% and 55% of the cancelled bookings was for cargo already produced and subsequently stored in bonded warehouses and container freight stations in China.

Sea-Intelligence analysts further calculate that if this pool were added to the normal transpacific cargo flows over the remainder of this month, it would lead to a demand surge of 16%-48%; while if shipped during May and June, demand would grow by a far more manageable 5%-16%.

But they added: “It does not take into account that we might expect a clear and rapid surge in peak season cargo, as US importers will attempt to move as much product as possible before 14 August.”

Indeed, Loadstar Premium correspondent and OceanX founder Ruben Huber noted: “The reprieve from the US-China agreement for the next 90 days seems to have a triggered an early peak season, with bookings back up and importers embracing the window of certainty, even though at a still high tariff and likely higher ocean rates too.”

Despite the demand swing, carriers have yet to return capacity to the trade en masse, said Sea-Intelligence, noting that capacity on Asia-US west coast services is down 5% this week and down 3% next week, year on year.

And, while the week beginning 2 June could see capacity 5% up year on year, according to current service announcements from carriers, it is expected to decline again and, by the end of the month, is expected to be almost 10% down year on year.

The Asia-US east coast trade currently appears to be better equipped to handle an early peak season – this week’s capacity is at the same level as last year and is expected to rise throughout June to hit a 30% year-on-year increase at the end of the month.

Sea-Intelligence explained that it expected to see fresh capacity injections announced in the coming days, but questioned whether it would be enough to mitigate sharp freight rate increases.

“It is very likely that we will see a substantial increase of cargo in the coming weeks. This can better be managed if the [waiting] pool is distributed over the next six weeks – or longer.

“However, it is very likely that shippers will be anxious to move their cargo as fast as possible, before they are blindsided by new tariff changes.

“Consequently, we expect to see a sharp rise in spot rates in the coming weeks, as well as much more capacity insertion into the transpacific – at the expense of blanked sailings in other Asian export trades,” it said.

The Loadstar is known at the highest levels of logistics and supply chain management as one of the best sources of influential analysis and commentary.

Tags:

Container Shipping
container spot rates
trump tariffs
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,077 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Finnish Icebreaker Builders Make Push for North American Market With Merger of Two Major Players
Shipping

Finnish Icebreaker Builders Make Push for North American Market With Merger of Two Major Players

Finnish icebreaker builders continue to strengthen their position as the world’s leading firms and their ability to meet the growing demand for icebreaking vessels. 

4 hours ago
Total Views: 843
Tanker EVENTIN adrift in the Baltic Sea
Shipping

Estonian PM Vows To Keep Up Checks On Russia’s ‘Shadow Fleet’

By Andrius Sytas TALLINN, May 18 (Reuters) – Estonia will keep checking Russian “shadow fleet” vessels, Prime Minister Kristen Michal told Reuters on Sunday, days after Russia deployed a SU-35 fighter jet...

15 hours ago
Total Views: 618
Liberia-flagged crude oil tanker Green Admire transits Istanbul's Bosphorus
Shipping

Estonia Says Russia Detained A Tanker In Baltic Sea

By Andrius Sytas TALLINN, May 18 (Reuters) – Russia detained a Greek-owned oil tanker on Sunday after it left an Estonian Baltic Sea port, the Estonian Foreign Ministry said, adding that it had alerted NATO allies to...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 2267