US Coast Guard Negotiating With Finland’s Rauma Marine For Construction of Up to Five Icebreakers, Helsinki Press Reports

In what could dramatically accelerate expansion of U.S. Arctic capabilities the Coast Guard is reportedly in negotiations with Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) for three to five medium-sized icebreakers.

Finland’s largest newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reports that the potential five-vessel deal would be valued at 2.5 billion Euro, around $2.7 billion. In addition the yard is also said to be exploring the possibility of delivering three heavy icebreakers, likely at a somewhat higher total price point.

Finnish yards could complete a medium ice-breaker of ready design in as little as 36 months. The Coast Guard is reportedly aiming to place the first new icebreaker into service before the end of President Trump’s time in office.

If the negotiations lead to a firm order it would significantly speed up the reconstitution and ultimately expansion of the country’s icebreaker fleet.

Currently the initial new heavy icebreaker, under construction at Bollinger Shipyards in Mississippi, is scheduled for completion no sooner than mid-2030. The U.S.-based construction of the Polar Security Cutter, as the heavy icebreaker is formally known, has been plagued by substantial delays and massive cost overruns. The price tag for the initial vessel nearly tripled from $746 million to $1.9 billion since contract signing in 2019.

The news out of Finland follows a USCG Request for Information (RFI) last week to domestic and international shipyards for the construction of mid-size icebreakers within a three year timespan.

During a visit to the White House last month Finland’s President Stubb discussed the topic of icebreakers with Trump highlighting his country’s capabilities in the area. Discussions on the matter were progressing well Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen reported following a visit with her American counterpart Marco Rubio last week.

Finnish yards have constructed 60 percent of the world’s icebreakers. Just last week Finland’s Aker Arctic, a leading firm for the development and engineering of ice-class vessels, announced that it will design the next-generation Baltic Sea assistance icebreaker.

RMC’s yard is located in western Finland on the shores of the Baltic Sea.

In a post highlighting the yard’s capabilities, Sixty Degrees North, an online industry publication, describes RMC’s track record constructing icebreakers and ice-capable vessels, including current work on ice-class corvettes for the Finnish Navy. Rauma’s ability to construct several icebreakers simultaneously aided by its own steel production, may give it an advantage competing against other yards vying for contracts.

Last month Canada announced construction of two large icebreakers, one by Seaspan Shipyards in British Columbia and another by Davie Shipbuilding in Quebec. Both vessels are expected to be ready by the end of the decade. Davie Shipbuilding will leverage expertise of the Helsinki Shipyard it acquired in 2023. Construction of the icebreaker will begin in Finland before shifting to Canada.

RMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.