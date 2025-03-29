gCaptain-logo
An icebreaker built for the Finnish government is seen at Arctech Helsinki Shipyard in Helsinki, Finland, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jussi Rosendahl

Icebreaker Diplomacy: Finnish President Stubb Makes Surprise Visit To Meet With Trump

Reuters
Total Views: 0
March 29, 2025
reuters logo

By Andrea Shalal and Anne Kauranen

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, March 29 (Reuters) – Finnish President Alexander Stubb made a surprise trip on Saturday to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at his estate in Florida, where the two leaders discussed strengthening their countries’ bilateral partnership and played a round of golf.

“President Stubb and I look forward to strengthening the partnership between the United States and Finland, and that includes the purchase and development of a large number of badly needed Icebreakers for the U.S., delivering Peace and International Security for our Countries, and the World,” Trump said in a post his on Truth Social social media site.

The two presidents met for breakfast, played golf and had lunch together. They also discussed foreign policy issues, including Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Stubb in Helsinki last week. 

The Finnish president’s office said in a statement that Stubb’s unannounced visit to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, was informal.

The meeting took place a day after Trump’s vice president, JD Vance, made an uninvited visit to Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Finland’s close Nordic ally Denmark. Vance accused Denmark of doing a poor job keeping Greenland safe.

Trump has expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, part of a growing international focus on competition to control the Arctic. Denmark’s government opposes such a move, as do most Greenland residents.

Finland is the world’s leading producer of icebreakers. About 80% of the ships have been designed by Finnish companies, and around 60% of them have been built at Finnish shipyards.

In November, Canada, Finland and the U.S. administration of former President Joe Biden signed a deal called the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE)to work “together to develop world-class Arctic and polar icebreakers through the exchange of knowledge, information, and resources.”

Read Also: U.S., Canada, and Finland Look to Boost Arctic Icebreaker Production with Landmark Agreement

Before his visit, Stubb had said he hoped to play golf with Trump and that icebreaker diplomacy could help Finland maintain good relations with the U.S. and Trump.

Finland shares the European Union’s longest border with Russia. After Russia invaded Ukraine, the country made a foreign policy u-turn after decades of military non-alignment, deciding to join NATO together with Sweden.

Trump’s frequent criticism of NATO allies and his shift toward normalizing relations with Russia have some European countries scrambling to boost their own defense spending.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Palm Beach, Ismail Shakil in Toronto and Anne Kauranen in Helsinki; writing by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Michelle Nichols and David Gregorio)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

finland
ice pact
icebreakers
trump administration
