U.S., Canada, and Finland Look to Boost Arctic Icebreaker Production with Landmark Agreement

The heavy ice breaker USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) breaks ice approaching McMurdo Station, Antarctica, January 25, 2023. U.S. Navy Photo

U.S., Canada, and Finland Look to Boost Arctic Icebreaker Production with Landmark Agreement

Mike Schuler
November 13, 2024

The United States, Canada, and Finland have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaboratively develop and produce world-class Arctic and polar icebreakers.

The groundbreaking agreement builds off the launch of the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact by Prime Minister Trudeau, President Stubb, and President Biden at the NATO Washington Summit in July.

The ICE Pact aims to enhance the three nations’ collective presence in the strategically important Arctic and Antarctic regions. “We have embarked on a transformative partnership that strengthens our ability to uphold international rules and maintain security in the Arctic and Antarctic regions,” the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

As Arctic regions become increasingly accessible due to climate change, the importance of maintaining a strong presence in these areas has grown.

The ICE Pact emerges against a backdrop of increasing cooperation between Russia and China in the Arctic, including heightened military cooperation in the region. Moscow aims to increase oil and gas deliveries to China in response to Western sanctions, while Beijing seeks an alternative shipping route to decrease its reliance on traditional shipping routes.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard’s efforts to replace and expand its aging and inadequate icebreaker fleet have faced significant delays and cost overruns. As a result, the delivery of the first Polar Security Cutter is now unlikely to occur before 2030.

The ICE Pact is designed to address the growing need for enhanced icebreaking capabilities in polar regions. The agreement focuses on four key components: enhanced information exchange, workforce development collaboration, engagement with allies and partners, and research and development. By pooling resources and expertise, the three nations aim to accelerate the production of these specialized vessels while reducing costs.

The collaborative pact is expected to have far-reaching implications for the maritime industry. “By jointly developing and producing world-class Arctic and polar icebreakers, we are laying the foundation for a resilient and competitive shipbuilding industry, capable of meeting both national and global demand for these critical assets,” the Department of Homeland Security statement emphasized.

The initiative is designed to create high-quality manufacturing jobs in the maritime infrastructure industry and provide the stability necessary to support long-term success in each participating country’s shipbuilding sector.

The Arctic, rich in resources, is home to eight countries with territorial claims, including Russia and the United States. China, despite not having Arctic territory, has declared itself a “near-Arctic” state and aims to establish a “Polar Silk Road” in the Arctic—a new shipping route made possible by the receding polar ice sheet due to rising temperatures.

