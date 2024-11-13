gCaptain-logo
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conducts flight operations in response to increased Iranian-backed Houthi malign behavior in the Red Sea, Jan. 22, 2024. U.S. Navy Photo

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conducts flight operations in response to increased Iranian-backed Houthi malign behavior in the Red Sea, Jan. 22, 2024. U.S. Navy Photo

U.S. Forces Strike More Houthi Targets in Yemen

Mike Schuler
November 13, 2024

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces have conducted precision airstrikes on Houthi weapons storage facilities in Yemen amid the group’s ongoing threats to international shipping in the Red Sea region.

The operation, carried out on November 9-10, targeted multiple facilities housing advanced conventional weapons used by the Iran-backed Houthis to threaten U.S. and international vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Video shared by CENTCOM showed a strike on a Houthi truck by a MQ-9 “Reaper” drone. 

The action comes as a direct response to repeated and unlawful Houthi attacks on commercial shipping and military vessels. “These targeted operations aim to degrade the Houthi’s ability to threaten regional partners and international shipping,” a CENTCOM spokesperson stated.

CENTCOM also confirmed details of a previously reported incident involving the U.S. Navy destroyers USS Stockdale and USS Spruance. Supported by Air Force and Navy aircraft, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers successfully intercepted a barrage of Houthi-launched weapons in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, neutralizing eight one-way attack uncrewed aerial systems, five anti-ship ballistic missiles, and four anti-ship cruise missiles.

The U.S. military reported no injuries or damage to its personnel or equipment during these operations.

“CENTCOM remains vigilant in its efforts to safeguard maritime traffic in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” the spokesperson added, emphasizing the command’s readiness to address any threats to regional stability.

For nearly a year, Iranian-backed Houthis have attacked commercial ships and naval forces in the Red Sea region, claiming solidarity with Palestinians. These strikes have disrupted shipping routes, forcing vessels to detour and increasing costs.

In response, U.S. forces have carried out numerous defensive attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen, including one in October that involved the use of U.S. Air Force B-2 stealth bombers targetting Houthi weapons storage facilities.

Tags:

Red Sea Shipping Attacks
U.S. Navy

