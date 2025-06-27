gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,240 members

U.S. Coast Guard Icebreaker ‘Healy’ Heads To Arctic for Multi-Month Deployment

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) transits the Puget Sound en route to the Arctic region, June 19, 2025. The Healy will conduct high latitude science and research missions in the Arctic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

U.S. Coast Guard Icebreaker ‘Healy’ Heads To Arctic for Multi-Month Deployment

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 0
June 27, 2025

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy has reached the Arctic Ocean marking the beginning of its annual Arctic deployment in support of science missions. The icebreaker departed from Seattle on Thursday, June 20 and entered the Bering Sea five days later. 

Healy is unlikely to encounter any sea ice for several more days as the current ice edge sits high in the Chukchi Sea, well above the Bering Strait.

Its 2025 Arctic deployment will take Healy into the East Siberian and Laptev Seas along Russia’s Northern Sea Route. Here it will deploy and service instruments for the Office of Naval Research and its Arctic Mobile Observing System (AMOS). The program studies sea ice dynamics and water circulation patterns. The vessel will also support the NABOS mission of the National Science Foundation.

“We are eager to return to the Arctic,” said Healy’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Kristen Serumgard. “Healy is uniquely positioned to advance scientific understanding of the Arctic environment, directly supporting security and defense of the nation’s northernmost borders and maritime approaches.”

The deployment will mirror Healy’s 2023 Arctic mission where it sailed for extended periods of time just outside Russia’s Exclusive Economic Zone in support of AMOS and NABOS. At the time Healy’s activities were closely monitored by Russian survey vessel Akademik Nemchinov.

At the end of that mission the icebreaker visited Tromsø, Norway during a four-day port call. It also conducted joint operations with the Norwegian Coast Guard vessel Svalbard. The Coast Guard has not confirmed if Healy will again transit the Arctic to Norway or backtrack to Alaska. 

Last year’s Arctic deployment was cut short following an engine room related fire shortly after reaching the Canadian Arctic, forcing Healy to abort its voyage and return to Seattle on a single engine for repairs at the end of July. Roughly two months later the vessel returned to the polar north for an abbreviated deployment lasting into December 2024.

Meanwhile the Coast Guard’s new acquisition Storis is set to arrive in San Diego on Tuesday, July 1 after passing through the Panama Canal earlier this month. According to a USCG statement the icebreaker’s maiden voyage will take it to the Arctic to “’safeguard U.S. sovereign interests” in the region.

It is not clear if it will sail into Arctic waters prior or following its official commissioning expected in Juneau, Alaska in August.

Tags:

alaska
arctic
bering sea
healy
Icebreaker
russia
Storis
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,240 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

U.S. in Talks to Buy 15 Icebreakers from Finland, Trump Says at NATO Summit
Defense

U.S. in Talks to Buy 15 Icebreakers from Finland, Trump Says at NATO Summit

U.S. efforts to expand the country’s icebreaker fleet continue to pick up steam. At the NATO summit in The Hague President Trump confirmed that the U.S. was in negotiations with Finland to buy up to 15 icebreakers from the country, including acquiring a used vessel available currently.

June 25, 2025
Total Views: 4271
A map showing the Strait of Hormuz and Iran is seen in this illustration
Defense

U.S. Strikes in Iran Raise Alarms Over Security of American-Affiliated Ships in Middle East

Maritime security firms have issued urgent advisories following U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, warning of heightened risks to commercial shipping in the Middle East’s critical waterways. The strikes,...

June 23, 2025
Total Views: 1304
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation at the White House in Washington, following U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities
Defense

Trump Says Iran’s Key Nuclear Sites ‘Obliterated’ By US Airstrikes

By Phil Stewart and Steve Holland WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) – U.S. forces struck Iran’s three main nuclear sites, President Donald Trump said late on Saturday, and he warned Tehran it would face more devastating attacks if...

June 21, 2025
Total Views: 889