Greenland Election Tests Independence Ambitions as US Interest Looms

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

NUUK, Greenland, March 11 (Reuters) – Greenland residents vote on Tuesday in a closely watched election brought into the international spotlight by a pledge from U.S. President Donald Trump to take control of the mineral-rich island.

Since taking office in January, Trump has vowed to make Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, part of the United States, saying it is vital to U.S. security interests.

The island, with a population of just 57,000, has been caught up in a geopolitical race for dominance in the Arctic, where melting ice caps are making its resources more accessible and opening new shipping routes.

Both Russia and China have intensified military activity in the region.

Greenland, a former colony and a Danish territory since 1953, is three times the size of Texas. It gained some autonomy in 1979 when its first parliament was formed, but Copenhagen controls foreign affairs, defense and monetary policy and provides just under $1 billion a year to the economy.

In 2009, it won the right to declare full independence through a referendum, though has not done so on concern living standards would drop without Denmark’s economic support.

However, Trump’s interest has shaken up the status quo and coupled with the growing pride of the indigenous people in their Inuit culture, put independence front and center in the election.

“The question of independence was put on steroids by Trump,” said Masaana Egede, editor of local newspaper Sermitsiaq. “It has put a lid on everyday issues.”

Polling stations open at 1100 GMT and close at 2200 GMT. The final result is expected on Wednesday between 0100 GMT and 0300 GMT. No polls or exit polls are expected.

A January poll suggested a majority of Greenland’s inhabitants support independence, but are divided over the timing and potential impact on living standards.

Reuters spoke to more than a dozen Greenlanders in the capital Nuuk, all of whom said they favored independence, although many expressed concern that a swift transition could damage the economy and eliminate Nordic welfare services like universal healthcare and free schooling.

The island holds substantial natural resources, including critical minerals such as rare earths used in high-tech industries, ranging from electric vehicles to missile systems.

However, Greenland has been slow to extract them due to environmental concerns, severe weather, and China’s near-total control of the sector, which has made it difficult for companies elsewhere to make a profit or secure buyers.

INVESTMENT PLEDGES

Trump initially declined to rule out military force, alarming many Greenlanders, although he later softened his stance, stating he would respect the will of the local people and was “ready to invest billions of dollars” if they joined the U.S.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede has stressed the island is not for sale and advocated for a broad coalition government to resist external pressure. In an interview aired on Monday by Danish broadcaster DR, he dismissed Trump’s offer as disrespectful, expressing willingness to cooperate with other countries instead.

All six main parties, including the ruling Inuit Ataqatigiit and government coalition partner Siumut, support independence but differ on how and when it could be achieved.

The pro-independence Naleraq party, the leading opposition force, has gained momentum ahead of the election, bolstered by U.S. interest and fresh accusations of Denmark’s historic exploitation of Greenland’s mineral wealth.

“This is our independence election,” said Qunanuk Olsen, a Naleraq candidate.

The party believes U.S. interest strengthens Greenland’s position in secession talks with Denmark and aims to bring a deal with Copenhagen to a vote before the next election in four years.

According to Egede, the editor, the party could increase its current five seats, but is unlikely to secure a majority in parliament.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; additional reporting by Louise Rasmussen; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.