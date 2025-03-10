Update: Tanker Collision Off UK Coast Sparks Fire, Oil Spill Concerns; One Missing

The US-flagged Stena Immaculate, carrying 220,000 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel, had at least one of its cargo tanks ruptured after it was struck by a containership off the UK coast on Monday.

A collision between the US military-chartered tanker Stena Immaculate and container ship Solong off England’s East Yorkshire coast has resulted in fires aboard both vessels and a potential fuel spill, according to HM Coastguard officials.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:00 UTC Monday when the Solong struck the stationary Stena Immaculate’s port side while the latter was anchored near Hull, awaiting berth at the Port of Killingholme.

The US-flagged Stena Immaculate, operated by US-based Crowley, is a 183-meter tanker carrying 220,000 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks. The ship suffered at least one ruptured tank in the collision, according to an update from Crowley. At this stage, it is unclear what volume of fuel may have been released as a result of the incident.

“As with all our operations, Crowley’s priority is to protect the safety of mariners, and the environment,” said Cal Hayden, vice president of Crowley global ship management.

A major emergency response was launched, involving two HM Coastguard helicopters, multiple RNLI lifeboats, a coastguard fixed-wing aircraft, and several vessels with firefighting capabilities.

According to Matthew Atkinson, Divisional Commander for HM Coastguard, 36 crew members were safely evacuated to shore, with one person requiring hospitalization. However, one crew member from the Solong remains unaccounted for after an extensive search operation.

Crowley previously confirmed all crew members on board the Stena Immaculate were safe and accounted for.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency is currently assessing potential pollution impacts, while both vessels continue to burn. The Secretary of State’s Representative for Maritime Salvage and Intervention is coordinating with salvors and insurance companies.

“The incident remains ongoing and updates will be provided throughout,” stated Atkinson.

The Stena Immaculate participates in the the U.S. Maritime Administration’s Tanker Security Program and was on charter to the Military Sealift Command at the time of the incident.

“While under charter on this voyage for the Military Sealift Command, the tanker was anchored while it awaited berth availability at the Port of Killingholme, where it was due to make a standard delivery of fuel as part of a routine service under this program when it was struck. At this stage, it is unclear what volume of fuel may have been released as a result of the incident,” said Crowley’s Hayden.

At this point, foul play is not suspected but has also not been ruled out as the investigation into the incident continues.

TSP in the Spotlight: Stena Immaculate Incident and the Strategic Importance of the Tanker Security Program