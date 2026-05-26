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Aftermath of collision between container ship and oil tanker

Water flows through a damaged hull of Stena Immaculate oil tanker ship after it collided with a cargo ship off the northeastern coast of England, Britain, March 11, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Stena Immaculate Crew Honored with Gallant Ship Award Following Deadly Tanker Collision

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 26, 2026

Crowley mariners aboard the U.S.-flagged tanker Stena Immaculate have received one of the U.S. maritime industry’s highest honors after their dramatic response to a deadly collision in the North Sea last year. 

The 23-member crew was awarded the U.S. Maritime Administration’s Gallant Ship Award during National Maritime Day observances in Washington, D.C., recognizing what MARAD described as extraordinary professionalism, courage and seamanship during the March 10, 2025 incident. 

The award stems from the allision involving the anchored tanker and the Portuguese-flagged containership Solong off the coast of Hull, United Kingdom. The Stena Immaculate, operating under charter to the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command and enrolled in MARAD’s Tanker Security Program, was struck while carrying more than 220,000 barrels of jet fuel. 

Crowley mariners are honored with the Gallant Ship Award on National Maritime Day
Crowley mariners are honored with the Gallant Ship Award on National Maritime Day, May 22, 2026. Picture left to right: Willie Barrere, President, American Maritime Officers; Dimeter Mitev, Chief
Engineer, Crowley; Peter Skerys, Second Mate, Crowley; Thor Pearson, Chief Mate, Crowley; Ion Sterie, Bosun, Crowley; James C. Fowler, Executive Vice President & Division President, Shipping & Logistics, Crowley

Stena Immaculate Crew Recounts Fiery Collision at Anchor

According to the UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch’s interim report released in April 2025, Solong struck the anchored tanker at approximately 16 knots in patchy visibility conditions near the Humber Estuary. The impact breached one of the tanker’s cargo tanks, igniting a massive fire and ultimately leading to the death of Filipino seafarer Mark Angelo Pernia. 

Despite the danger, the Stena Immaculate crew safely evacuated without serious injuries while also taking critical actions to limit the fire and environmental damage. Crew members activated the vessel’s fire monitors before abandoning ship, helping contain the blaze to a single cargo hold and preventing a far larger spill. 

“This honor for the crew of the Stena Immaculate underscores the essential role that U.S. mariners play in safely sustaining supply chains and supporting national defense at home and abroad,” said James C. Fowler, executive vice president and division president of Crowley Shipping & Logistics. 

The collision later resulted in criminal proceedings against Solong captain Vladimir Motin, a 59-year-old Russian national from St. Petersburg. In February 2026, Motin was found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter following a three-week trial and sentenced to six years in prison. Prosecutors said the anchored Stena Immaculate had been visible on radar for 36 minutes before impact, yet Motin failed to take action to avoid the collision. 

The Gallant Ship Award, established in 1944, is presented only in cases of exceptional bravery and seamanship during emergencies at sea. MARAD noted the award is reserved for rare circumstances, with the last recognition prior to this year occurring in 2019.

Tags:

marad
stena immaculate incident

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