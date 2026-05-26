gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 105,644 members

maersk ship docking at port of oakland

File Photo: Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com

FMC Hits Maersk With $1.9 Million Penalty Over Detention Billing

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 26, 2026

The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission has secured a $1.9 million civil penalty settlement from Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller – Maersk over allegations the carrier improperly billed third parties for detention charges under its service contracts and tariff rules. 

According to the FMC, the settlement resolves allegations that Maersk assessed detention charges against parties that had not agreed to be bound by the terms of the carrier’s bills of lading, service contracts, or tariffs — a practice regulators said violated the Shipping Act. 

The FMC said Maersk agreed to end the practice and amend its U.S. tariff rules to narrow the definition of “merchant” in its bills of lading. Under the revised approach, the definition will be limited to shippers, consignees, and parties with a beneficial interest in cargo as defined under federal regulations. 

In addition to the civil penalty payment, Maersk agreed to provide refunds and waivers to impacted third parties. The company did not admit wrongdoing as part of the compromise agreement. 

The case marks another high-profile enforcement action by the FMC as the agency continues an aggressive post-pandemic crackdown on detention and demurrage billing practices following passage of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022.

Earlier this year, the Commission imposed a $22.67 million civil penalty against MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company over what regulators described as widespread billing violations tied to detention charges and refrigerated container tariff practices. 

In April, a federal appeals court upheld an FMC ruling against Evergreen Marine involving detention fees assessed during a Port of Savannah closure, endorsing the Commission’s view that such charges must promote “freight fluidity” rather than simply generate revenue. 

All civil penalties collected by the FMC are deposited into the U.S. Treasury’s General Fund. The agency does not retain the funds. 

Tags:

detention and demurrage
fmc
Maersk

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 105,644 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The newest ultra large container ship Manila Express of Hapag-Lloyd with container cranes at the Burchardkai in the in the Port of Hamburg
News

Hapag-Lloyd Swings to Loss as Strait of Hormuz Chaos and Weather Delays Hit Shipping

Container shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd reported a sharp deterioration in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, blaming severe weather disruptions and the conflict in the Middle East for rising costs and weaker operational performance as...

May 13, 2026
Total Views: 489
OOCL containership underway
News

OOCL Appeals $45 Million FMC Judgment in High-Stakes Pandemic Shipping Case

Shippers will be watching with bated breath following OOCL’s decision to challenge the record $45m fine it was handed by the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC).

May 13, 2026
Total Views: 654
FILE PHOTO: Container vessel Maersk Hangzhou sails in the Wielingen channel, Westerschelde, Netherlands, July 15, 2018. Rene van Quekelberghe/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Featured

Maersk Keeping Strait of Hormuz Transits Suspended as Ceasefire Confidence Wavers

A.P. Moller – Maersk said Tuesday it is continuing to avoid transits through the Strait of Hormuz amid uncertainty surrounding the fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran, underscoring the...

May 12, 2026
Total Views: 2556