TSP in the Spotlight: Stena Immaculate Incident and the Strategic Importance of the Tanker Security Program

The U.S.-flagged tanker Stena Immaculate, a participant in the Maritime Administration’s Tanker Security Program (TSP), was struck by the containership Solong while anchored near Hull, United Kingdom at approximately 10 a.m. UTC today.

The incident resulted in a ruptured cargo tank containing Jet-A1 fuel, leading to a fire and multiple explosions that forced the crew to abandon ship. Crowley has confirmed that all crew members from the Stena Immaculate are safe and accounted for.

A U.S. military spokesperson told Reuters the tanker was on a short-term charter to the U.S. Navy’s Military when it was hit off northeast England.

The Stena Immaculate is one of three vessels operated by Crowley-Stena Marine Solutions as part of the TSP fleet. The program, launched in 2023, maintains a fleet of 10 U.S.-flagged product tankers available for Department of Defense requirements.

The TSP, established under the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, serves a crucial role in ensuring American maritime security. The program provides the Department of Defense with guaranteed access to American-owned, American-flagged, and American-crewed product tankers for fuel supply during times of armed conflict or national emergency.

“The TSP accomplishes two key maritime sealift objectives: it grows our U.S.-flagged fleet and significantly expands our ability to deliver vital fuel supplies to support military missions across the globe,” stated Former Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips. The Trump Administration has yet to appoint a MARAD administrator.

The Stena Immaculate (left) and Stena Imperative, which have both been selected for the Tanker Security Program. Photo courtesy Crowley

To qualify for the program, vessels must meet specific criteria. They must be Medium Range product tankers between 30,000-60,000 deadweight tons with fuel carrying capacity of 230,000 barrels or more and be less than 10 years old.

The program, which is expected to continue through 2035, requires annual Congressional reappropriation. The Fiscal Year 2025 budget request includes $60 million for the TSP. As of December 2023, MARAD had fully implemented the program, with operating agreements awarded to ten vessels managed by four different U.S. companies, including Crowley-Stena, Overseas Shipholding Group (now part of Saltchuk), and Seabulk Tankers, Inc, each providing three vessels. The tenth vessel is provided by U.S. Marine Management.

Participating vessels receive up to $6 million per year in exchange for their availability during times of national need. The program currently supports approximately 2,400 highly trained, skilled U.S. merchant mariners.

OSG President Sam Norton previously explained the importance of the TSP in a LinkedIn post:

“The TSP has been created to provide a fleet of active, commercially viable, militarily useful, privately-owned US flagged product tank vessels trading internationally outside of conventional Jones Act trades. With the inception of the TSP, the Department of Defense will have access to an expanded pool of US flagged tankers operating worldwide that will allow for committed, reliable and loyal fuel transportation to the US military during a time of national crisis, as opposed to relying on transportation by foreign-flagged vessels,” Norton wrote.

“In addition to expanding the number of available, militarily useful, US flagged tankers, a prime objective of the TSP is to deepen and broaden the pool of domestic merchant mariners who possess the requisite skills and experience to support a right-sized US flag tanker fleet. A future with more jobs for American mariners is an unequivocally good thing. The TSP will help make that future vision a reality and all those involved in its creation should be recognized for their efforts in standing up this important program,” he added.

Emergency response efforts for the Stena Immaculate are currently underway, with Crowley implementing its emergency vessel response plan and working alongside public agencies to contain the fire and secure the vessel. HM Humber Coastguard is coordinating the support operation.

The incident serves as a reminder of the inherent risks in maritime operations while highlighting the strategic importance of maintaining a robust U.S.-flagged commercial fleet through programs like the TSP.