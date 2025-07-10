gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,094 members

Copper Traders Rush Metal to Hawaii to Capture Mega Tariff Trade

FILE PHOTO: A train loaded with sheets of copper cathode at the copper cathode plant, is seen at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, in Antofagasta, northern Chile March 31, 2008. Picture taken March 31, 2008. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

Copper Traders Rush Metal to Hawaii to Capture Mega Tariff Trade

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
July 9, 2025

By Mark Burton, Julian Luk, Alfred Cang and James Attwood

Jul 9, 2025 (Bloomberg) — Copper traders racing to get cargoes into the US are looking to shift deliveries into Hawaii and Puerto Rico to cut shipment times, as Donald Trump’s plan for 50% tariffs threatens to slam the door on a hugely profitable arbitrage trade that has gripped the industry for months.

New York futures spiked to a roughly 25% premium over international benchmark prices in the wake of Trump’s initial announcement on Tuesday, which means traders who can deliver metal into the US before the new levies stand to capture an even larger profit — or face big losses if the clock runs out. 

Trump’s announcement points to the culmination of a dramatic shift that has played out in the copper market ever since the president first announced plans to put tariffs on copper in February. The resulting surge in US prices prompted an industry-wide dash to deliver metal into the US; stockpiles inside the country have soared, while the rest of the world faced a mounting supply squeeze

The shipments had been reducing in scale in recent weeks, as some traders started to brace for a tariff announcement, according to people familiar with the market. But there are still large volumes of copper on their way to US ports, they said.  

Copper inventories in the US are likely to hit 500,000 tons in the coming weeks, roughly half of which is in the key US storage hub of New Orleans, according to estimates from participants active in the market. Metal is also being stored in Port Panama City in Florida.

Frazzled traders described pulling all-nighters through the turmoil as they responded to Tuesday’s news, making decisions over what to do with cargoes already on their way to the US, and whether to try to squeeze in further shipments. While tariffs were eventually expected, 50% was higher than many in the market were betting on. The president confirmed that rate in a social-media post late Wednesday, as well as a plan for it to kick in from Aug. 1.

Some traders desperate to get their hands on last-minute metal are willing to pay big premiums — offering close to $400 a ton on top of London Metal Exchange prices — and seeking to divert shipments headed for China toward the US instead, according to people involved in the market, who asked not to be identified discussing commercially sensitive information. 

Buyers are particularly willing to pay more for brands that are eligible for delivery against Comex contracts, meaning that they could re-sell them on the exchange as a last resort if they cannot find other homes for the copper upon arrival in the US.

Shipments from Asia to New Orleans typically take over a month, so any traders sending metal now would risk being caught on the wrong side of the tariffs, which are due to become effective at the start of next month.

But the journey to Hawaii is roughly ten days, and at least one trader has already completed a shipment to the Pacific state, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

For producers in South America, Puerto Rico is a similarly attractive delivery point because it is part of the US customs territory, some of the traders said.

In Chile, the key supplier of copper to the US, mining companies have been huddled in meetings to discuss how to prioritize shipments to the US through the end of July under their agreements with existing customers.

Trump’s announcements means that traders now face a race against time — especially those that paid large premiums to get their hands on copper cargoes. They stood to make a huge profit shipping that metal to the US, but now face the risk that the tariffs will be implemented while the metal is on the water.

Traders are also wrestling with a long list of unknowns. Besides the timing, Trump’s remarks leave questions over which types of copper will be subject to tariffs. Previous metal tariffs imposed by the administration have also exempted cargoes already on the water when the levies take effect, providing potential wiggle room for traders willing to take that risk. 

The size of the gap between New York and London prices — far below 50% — also suggests a level of uncertainty about whether a 50% tariff will really be universally applied on refined copper imports.  

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

copper
tariffs
Trump
trump tariffs
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,094 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz
News

Greek Tanker Fleet Steps Up Ship Inspections Near Russian Ports After Mysterious Blasts

LONDON/ATHENS, July 9 (Reuters) – Greek shipping companies calling at Russian ports are boosting their vessels’ defenses after a series of mysterious blasts in recent months have damaged tankers linked to Moscow’s oil...

13 hours ago
Total Views: 350
Matthew bulk carrier underway during drug bust
News

Cartel Crew Sentenced to Prison Over Ireland’s Largest-Ever Drug Bust

Eight crew members from the bulk carrier Matthew have received prison sentences ranging from 13.5 to 20 years for their roles in Ireland’s largest cocaine seizure – a 2.2-tonne haul...

18 hours ago
Total Views: 949
MSC ELSA 3 with a severe list
News

India Seeks $1.1 Billion Reparation After MSC Fuel Spill in May

The southern Indian state of Kerala has sued MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. for the environmental damages caused by a ship capsizing off its coast, according to a court document.

July 8, 2025
Total Views: 934