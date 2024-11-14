gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,193 members that receive our newsletter.

The icebreaker Aiviq completing refuelling operations at Davis Research Station. Photo: Kirk Yatras via Australian Antarctic Division

The icebreaker Aiviq completing refuelling operations at Davis Research Station. Photo: Kirk Yatras via Australian Antarctic Division

Icebreaker ‘Aiviq’ to Join U.S. Coast Guard Before End of Year to Bolster Arctic Presence

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 67
November 14, 2024

By Malte Humpert (gCaptain) –

Commercial Polar icebreaker Aiviq will join the U.S Coast Guard inventory before the end of the calendar year, officials announced during a Congressional hearing on Capitol Hill. The service had requested $125m for FY2024 to acquire the Aiviq from Offshore Service Vessels, part of Edison Chouest Offshore, but few updates on the status of the endeavor had been announced.

“We are making tremendous strides. It’s painted about a quarter of the way in Coast Guard icebreaker red and it’s underway today with a team from the owners doing an evaluation and we’ll get on the vessel in the coming weeks,” confirmed VADM Thomas Allan, in front of the House Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

AIS tracking data confirm the vessel departing from Pascagoula, Mississippi on November 13. It is currently sailing in coastal waters east of New Orleans. 

Aiviq will bolster the U.S. presence in the Arctic in the short-term while the service awaits construction of the first Polar Security Cutter.

AIS track of Aiviq for November 13 and 14, 2024. (Source: Shipatlas)

“It will be in the Coast Guard inventory before the end of this calendar year and we will be sailing that up into the Arctic in 2026,” expanded VADM Allan.

The Coast Guard is expecting to spend an additional $25m to make improvements to the vessel before it enters into service. Officials noted that they are confident the Aiviq will fit the service’s needs. 

“We are taking a vessel that has successfully operated in the Arctic,” VADM Allan confirmed. Aiviq will be homeported in Juneau, Alaska.

Officials also announced progress on the much-delayed Polar Security Cutter program. Design maturity reached 80 percent as of early September, up from 67 percent in May. They expect maturity to be somewhat higher during the final procurement readiness review later in November.

During previous hearings Coast Guard leadership had indicated beginning of construction before the end of the year. According to VADM Allan the service will seek DHS approval for a final production decision by mid-December, with construction to begin shortly thereafter.  

VADM Allan acknowledged that construction will begin without having 100 percent design maturity, counter to the GAO’s repeated recommendations. “But we will have achieved substantial compliance with GAO recommendations,” he highlighted.

Funding remains a significant challenge for the Coast Guard. “We do not have sufficient funding to complete the first Polar Security Cutter,” said VADM Allan. “The question is how much more do we need and we will better understand what that dollar amount is and what gap exists by the end of the year.”

Delivery of the first PSC is now expected not before 2030, while completion of the second and third planned PSC could take until 2040 at current pace, both committee members and USCG officials agreed. The U.S. hopes that the recently agreed-upon ICE Pact for icebreaker collaboration with Canada and Finland will speed up construction.

The Coast Guard’s ongoing challenges come at a time when both Russia and China have been stepping up their Arctic engagement and expanding their capabilities.

“Between July and October the Coast Guard monitored three Chinese research vessels operating above the U.S. extended continental shelf as well as a PRC surface action group and a separate Russian Federation surface action Group,” VADM Peter Gautier warned.

“For the first time we also witnessed a joint surface action group.”

Tags:

aiviq
Coast Guard
Icebreaker
polar security cutter
PSC
USCG

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

In Shadow of New Trump Term, Japan and S.Korea Join US in Asian Naval Drill
Defense

In Shadow of New Trump Term, Japan and S.Korea Join US in Asian Naval Drill

U.S., Japanese and South Korean naval forces exercised together in East Asian waters on Thursday in their most complex and final joint drills before President Joe Biden hands over one of his signature national security initiatives to Donald Trump.

9 hours ago
Total Views: 360
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) conducts flight operations in response to increased Iranian-backed Houthi malign behavior in the Red Sea, Jan. 22, 2024. U.S. Navy Photo
Defense

U.S. Forces Strike More Houthi Targets in Yemen

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces have conducted precision airstrikes on Houthi weapons storage facilities in Yemen amid the group’s ongoing threats to international shipping in the Red Sea region. The...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 2293
U.S., Canada, and Finland Look to Boost Arctic Icebreaker Production with Landmark Agreement
Defense

U.S., Canada, and Finland Look to Boost Arctic Icebreaker Production with Landmark Agreement

The United States, Canada, and Finland have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaboratively develop and produce world-class Arctic and polar icebreakers. The groundbreaking agreement builds off the launch...

November 13, 2024
Total Views: 5386
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,193 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.