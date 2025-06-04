gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,955 members

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis is shown here underway

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis is shown here underway, June 3, 2025. U.S. Guard Coast

U.S. Coast Guard’s New Arctic Icebreaker USCGC Storis Sets Sail on Maiden Voyage

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 79
June 4, 2025

The U.S. Coast Guard has marked a significant milestone in its Arctic capabilities with the maiden voyage of its newest icebreaker, USCGC Storis (WAGB 21), departing from Pascagoula, Mississippi.

The deployment represents the service’s first polar icebreaker acquisition in over 25 years and comes at a crucial time for U.S. interests in the Arctic region.

The vessel, formerly known as Aiviq, was acquired from Edison Chouest Offshore in December 2024 for $125 million. The contract included vessel delivery, reactivation, certification, modifications, crew training, and sea trials. Built in 2012 for Shell’s offshore oil exploration in Alaska, the Storis is considerably newer than its counterparts in the Coast Guard’s icebreaker fleet – the Healy (1997) and Polar Star (1973).

Under the command of Capt. Keith M. Ropella, former commanding officer of the Polar Star, the Storis operates with an innovative hybrid crew structure combining military cuttermen and civilian mariners. The vessel’s Polar Class 3-equivalent ice certification puts its capabilities on par with the medium icebreaker Healy.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis is shown here transitioning from the Bollinger Mississippi Shipyard to the city fuel pier, June 1, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard

The timing of this deployment is particularly significant, as Russia and China last summer conducted their first joint Arctic patrol north of the Bering Strait near Alaska. The Storis will play a crucial role in expanding U.S. operational presence in the Arctic while the Coast Guard awaits delivery of its new Polar Security Cutter class.

The Coast Guard’s broader strategic vision includes building a fleet of eight to nine polar icebreakers, supporting the President’s initiative to acquire at least 40 new icebreakers. Currently, the service operates three polar icebreakers, 21 domestic icebreakers, and 16 ice-capable buoy tenders. Construction of the first new heavy icebreaker in 50 years is underway at Bollinger Shipbuilding in Mississippi, with completion expected around 2030.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis is shown here underway during a shakedown cruise
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis is shown here underway during a shakedown cruise, May 22, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard

The Storis will be commissioned this August in Juneau, Alaska, its future permanent homeport. However, it will temporarily operate from Seattle alongside the Coast Guard’s other polar icebreakers until shore infrastructure improvements in Juneau are completed.

The vessel is the second in Coast Guard history to bear the name Storis, following the original “Galloping Ghost of the Alaskan Coast,” which conducted icebreaking operations in Alaska and the Arctic for 64 years before its decommissioning in 2007.

The vessel’s acquisition, funded through the Don Young Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2022 and fiscal year 2024 appropriations, is part of the Coast Guard’s Force Design 2028 (FD2028) initiative, announced by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. The transformation plan aims to enhance the service’s readiness and capabilities through focused improvements in personnel, organization, contracting, acquisition, and technology.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis is shown here from a top view while underway
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis is shown here from a top view while underway, June 3, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard

Tags:

Storis
u.s. coast guard
u.s. coast guard icebreakers
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,955 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The John Lewis-class replenishment oiler USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO-206) conducts a replenishment at sea with the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), right, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Ross (DDG 71)
Defense

Defense Secretary Orders Renaming of USNS Harvey Milk Amid DEI Policy Changes

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed the U.S. Navy to rename the USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206), a John Lewis-class fleet oiler that was delivered to the Navy in 2023,...

20 hours ago
Total Views: 3508
Russia’s Northern Fleet Not Targeted by Massive Ukrainian Drone Attack Contrary to Initial Reports
Defense

Russia’s Northern Fleet Not Targeted by Massive Ukrainian Drone Attack Contrary to Initial Reports

As the scope of Ukraine’s massive stealth drone attack across Russia over the weekend comes into focus, one thing now appears clear. Contrary to early media reports Operation Spiderweb did not target Russia’s Northern Fleet and its home base in Kola Bay north of Murmansk.

June 3, 2025
Total Views: 2127
Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) return to Naval Station Norfolk, following an eight-month deployment with the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group
Defense

USS Harry S. Truman Strike Group Returns After Extended Deployment Marked by Major Combat Operations

The USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group has returned to Norfolk, Virginia, following an eight-month deployment that included extensive combat operations in the Middle East and exercises with NATO...

June 2, 2025
Total Views: 4930