gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,955 members

Stock photo of the bow of a ship at anchor

Passakorn Umpornmaha/Shutterstock

Iran Oil Flows to China Fall on Sanctions, Refinery Maintenance

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
June 4, 2025

(Bloomberg) —

Iran is shipping less oil to China, as toughening sanctions snarl the OPEC producer’s shipments and refinery demand falls in the world’s biggest fossil fuel importer.

Preliminary data shows flows of crude and condensate from Iran to China were at just over 1.1 million barrels a day in May, about a fifth lower than a year earlier, according to estimates by Vortexa Ltd. based on ship-tracking data. The numbers are subject to change as shipments are tallied, a process made more difficult by tankers increasingly turning off their transponders.

The US and its allies have targeted flows of Iranian oil in response to the Islamic Republic’s development of nuclear weapons, with talks between Washington and Tehran seemingly at an impasse. Official data from China doesn’t show any deliveries from Iran, and the crude is often re-branded as coming from Malaysia, after ship-to-ship transfers to disguise its origin in the waters off the Southeast Asian nation.

Tightening US sanctions are straining the supply chain, and causing concerns over the stability of flows, said Emma Li, a senior market analyst for Vortexa. There’s also weaker demand, “largely due to delayed seasonal refinery maintenance, which is now expected to extend through July,” she said.

China’s independent refiners, known as teapots, are the biggest buyers of Iranian crude, attracted to the discounted barrels because they help buffer typically razor-thin margins. However, they are processing near record-low rates. 

They also stockpiled more earlier in the year, helping to reduce the need to buy in May, according to Vortexa. Lower prices of competing crudes, including Russian grades such as Sokol and Novy Port, are also edging out Iranian barrels, Li said.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

China
iran oil exports
iran sanctions
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,955 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Aerial top view of a ship at sea
Shipping

Ocean Economy Hits $2.2 Trillion as Environmental and Trade Tensions Mount, UNCTAD Reports

Ocean-based sectors have emerged as a cornerstone of global trade, reaching a significant milestone of $2.2 trillion in 2023, accounting for 7% of world trade. A new Global Trade Update...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 196
port of corpus christi
Shipping

Port of Corpus Christi Completes $625M Ship Channel Expansion, Boosting U.S. Energy Export Capacity

The Port of Corpus Christi has marked a significant milestone with the completion of its Channel Improvement Project (CIP), deepening the ship channel serving the nation’s busiest oil export port....

21 hours ago
Total Views: 984
ship at anchor close-up
Accidents

Aging Fleet Drives Alarming Rise in Maritime Casualties

Maritime casualty incidents have increased dramatically over the past six years, with DNV’s latest report revealing a 42% rise between 2018 and 2024, far outpacing the modest 10% growth in...

June 3, 2025
Total Views: 1150