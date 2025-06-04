Severe Weather Causes $2 Million Towing Vessel Casualty Near Galveston

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released its findings on the capsizing and sinking of the towing vessel Baylor J. Tregre near Galveston, Texas, which occurred on May 13, 2024.

The incident unfolded as the vessel was towing the barge MARMAC 27 on an 800-foot-long wire when it encountered severe weather conditions. The four-person crew was forced to abandon ship into a liferaft and was subsequently rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. While one crewmember sustained minor injuries, no pollution was reported. The vessel damage was estimated at $2 million.

According to the NTSB investigation, the mate reported a sudden intensification of wind while the vessel was moving at 4 knots. Despite attempts to position the tow downwind, the wind’s force pushed the barge southward, creating an overwhelming towline force that halted the tugboat’s forward motion and caused it to heel to port. The crew found themselves unable to alter the tug’s heading or release the tow, leading to the vessel’s continued heeling and eventual capsizing.

The severity of the situation became apparent when the crew had to evacuate through the starboard door of the wheelhouse, as the port door was nearly submerged. The conditions deteriorated rapidly, with seas reaching 6 to 7 feet. The vessel continued to sink by the stern with a heavy port list until waves ultimately breached the wheelhouse windows.

The 67-foot-long Baylor J. Tregre, built in 1997 by R&S Fabricators, Inc. in Lockport, Louisiana, was equipped with dual propellers with kort nozzles, each powered by a 750-hp diesel engine. The vessel had recently changed ownership in 2023 when Trinity Tugs LLC acquired and renamed it from its original name, Trent Joseph.

Weather reports from the day reveal that the National Weather Service had issued several warnings. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued at 1257, warning of potential wind gusts between 60-80 knots. By 1501, a Special Marine Warning was in effect for the coastal waters near Galveston, specifically mentioning severe thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 40 knots, large hail, and frequent lightning.

The NTSB’s final determination cited the probable cause as “the mate’s inability to maneuver the tow into the wind due to the overwhelming towline force generated by the towed barge during the sudden onset of severe weather, resulting in unrecoverable heeling.”

Recovery operations began on May 15, when salvage teams cut the tow wire connecting the MARMAC 27 to the sunken vessel. The Baylor J. Tregre was found inverted on the ocean floor and was successfully salvaged and transported to a dock in Galveston.

Marine Investigation Report 25-21 can be found on the NTSB’s website.