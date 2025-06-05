DHS Cancels $260M Coast Guard Cutter Contract with Huntington Ingalls

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced today the cancellation of a delayed Legend-class National Security Cutter contract with Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), resulting in $260 million in taxpayer savings.

The construction of the vessel, which began in May 2021, had fallen significantly behind schedule. The cutter was due for delivery by 2024 but is still “nowhere near complete,” according to the DHS statement.

“This is about fulfilling President Trump’s commitment to the American taxpayer,” Secretary Noem stated. “Huntington Ingalls owed us this cutter over a year ago. As the Trump administration is revitalizing the U.S. Coast Guard through Force Design 2028, we need to be smart with the American taxpayer’s money.”

As part of the agreement, the Coast Guard will receive $135 million in parts for maintaining its existing fleet of ten Legend-class cutters. The most recent vessel in this class, USCGC Calhoun (WMSL-759), entered service in April 2024.

The cancellation indicates a potential shift toward the Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) and Polar Security Cutter (PSC) programs, which currently stand as the service’s highest acquisition priorities.