gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,975 members

USCGC Calhoun aerial

The USCGC Calhoun participates in the 2025 Fleet Week "parade of ships" through New York harbor and up the Hudson River, May 21, 2025. U.S. Coast Guard Photo

DHS Cancels $260M Coast Guard Cutter Contract with Huntington Ingalls

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 5, 2025

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced today the cancellation of a delayed Legend-class National Security Cutter contract with Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), resulting in $260 million in taxpayer savings.

The construction of the vessel, which began in May 2021, had fallen significantly behind schedule. The cutter was due for delivery by 2024 but is still “nowhere near complete,” according to the DHS statement.

“This is about fulfilling President Trump’s commitment to the American taxpayer,” Secretary Noem stated. “Huntington Ingalls owed us this cutter over a year ago. As the Trump administration is revitalizing the U.S. Coast Guard through Force Design 2028, we need to be smart with the American taxpayer’s money.”

As part of the agreement, the Coast Guard will receive $135 million in parts for maintaining its existing fleet of ten Legend-class cutters. The most recent vessel in this class, USCGC Calhoun (WMSL-759), entered service in April 2024.

The cancellation indicates a potential shift toward the Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) and Polar Security Cutter (PSC) programs, which currently stand as the service’s highest acquisition priorities.

Tags:

trump administration
u.s. coast guard
u.s. shipbuilding
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,975 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Storis is shown here underway
Defense

U.S. Coast Guard’s New Arctic Icebreaker USCGC Storis Sets Sail on Maiden Voyage

The U.S. Coast Guard has marked a significant milestone in its Arctic capabilities with the maiden voyage of its newest icebreaker, USCGC Storis (WAGB 21), departing from Pascagoula, Mississippi. The...

June 4, 2025
Total Views: 9659
The John Lewis-class replenishment oiler USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO-206) conducts a replenishment at sea with the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), right, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Ross (DDG 71)
Defense

Defense Secretary Orders Renaming of USNS Harvey Milk Amid DEI Policy Changes

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed the U.S. Navy to rename the USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206), a John Lewis-class fleet oiler that was delivered to the Navy in 2023,...

June 3, 2025
Total Views: 3932
Russia’s Northern Fleet Not Targeted by Massive Ukrainian Drone Attack Contrary to Initial Reports
Defense

Russia’s Northern Fleet Not Targeted by Massive Ukrainian Drone Attack Contrary to Initial Reports

As the scope of Ukraine’s massive stealth drone attack across Russia over the weekend comes into focus, one thing now appears clear. Contrary to early media reports Operation Spiderweb did not target Russia’s Northern Fleet and its home base in Kola Bay north of Murmansk.

June 3, 2025
Total Views: 2277