North Korea’s Warship Launched After Botched First Attempt, KCNA Says

US Coast Guard Responding to Fire on Car Carrier ‘Morning Midas’ Off Coast Of Alaska; 800 Electric Vehicles On Board
The US Coast Guard is reporting no injuries among the 22 crew aboard the medium-size car carrier. Morning Midas is capable of carrying around 6,000 motor vehicles. The vessel departed from Yantai, China on May 26 with destination Lázaro Cárdenas, Mexico where it was expected on June 15. According to shipping database Equasis the 2006 Morning Midas is owned by Hawthorn Navigation Inc. out of London with management by Zodiac Maritime Limited.