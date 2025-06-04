gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,955 members

A satellite image shows a North Korean warship covered with a blue tarp after an accident that occurred during its launch at the shipyard in Chongjin

A satellite image shows a North Korean warship covered with a blue tarp after an accident that occurred during its launch at the shipyard in Chongjin, North Korea, May 23, 2025. 2025 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS

North Korea Pulls Capsized Warship Upright After Botched Launch, Report Says

Reuters
Total Views: 736
June 4, 2025

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) – North Korea appears to have returned to an upright position its stricken Choe Hyun Class destroyer that partially capsized during a botched launching ceremony, U.S. researchers said on Wednesday.

Leader Kim Jong Un, who witnessed the failed launch of the 5,000-tonne warship, said the accident damaged the country’s dignity and vowed to punish those found responsible.

Commercial satellite imagery from June 2 showed the destroyer upright for the first time since the May 21 accident, the 38 North program, which studies the nuclear-armed North, said in a report.

Since the accident, North Korea has said it detained several officials, and Kim ordered the ship restored before a ruling party meeting this month.

“Commercial satellite imagery shows workers at the port in Chongjin have taken a significant step towards that goal,” 38 North said in its report.

Workers were observed pulling tethers, and possibly using barrage balloons, in a manual effort to right the ship, it added. The imagery shows the vessel’s bow still on land, with possible damage to its sonar section.

“To repair this, the ship will need to be moved out of the water to either a large floating drydock or graving dock once afloat,” 38 North said. “However, Chongjin’s shipyard does not offer this infrastructure.”

The east coast shipyard has turned out primarily cargo and fishing vessels and lacks significant expertise in launching large warships such as the new destroyer, other military experts have said.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

north korea
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,955 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

M/V Morning Midas stock photo
Incidents

US Coast Guard Responding to Fire on Car Carrier ‘Morning Midas’ Off Coast Of Alaska; 800 Electric Vehicles On Board

The US Coast Guard is reporting no injuries among the 22 crew aboard the medium-size car carrier. Morning Midas is capable of carrying around 6,000 motor vehicles. The vessel departed from Yantai, China on May 26 with destination Lázaro Cárdenas, Mexico where it was expected on June 15. According to shipping database Equasis the 2006 Morning Midas is owned by Hawthorn Navigation Inc. out of London with management by Zodiac Maritime Limited.

2 minutes ago
Total Views: 4746
A screenshot from video showing the near-miss on the St. St. Clair River
Accidents

Watch: Great Lakes Bulk Carrier Has Near Miss with Seawall in St. Clair River

The M/V American Spirit, a self-unloading bulk carrier, narrowly avoided alliding with a seawall in the St. Clair River near Port Huron, Michigan on Tuesday. Footage of the incident, which...

May 28, 2025
Total Views: 12166
Container Ship Runs Aground Just Meters from Seaside Cabin Near Trondheim, Norway
Grounding Incidents

Container Ship Runs Aground Just Meters from Seaside Cabin Near Trondheim, Norway

The 135 meter-long container ship NCL Salten ran aground just seven meters from a cabin in Byneset, near Trondheim, Norway. The cabin’s owners were home at the time, fast asleep and only noticing the vessel in their front yard when the neighbors alerted them.

May 22, 2025
Total Views: 12028