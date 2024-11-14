FAIN and VIKING Sign Global Service Agreement on Marine Fire Safety

Global safety solutions provider VIKING Life-Saving Equipment and leading firefighting systems supplier FAIN Co., Ltd. have signed an exclusive worldwide agreement for VIKING to provide certified services for marine fire systems and equipment delivered and installed by FAIN.

FAIN supplies the full spectrum of firefighting systems for marine use, including CO2, foam, DP, water-mist, sprinkler, alternative gases and more. Headquartered in Yangsan, South Korea, the company is a major supplier to shipyards in China, Korea and Japan – the world’s three largest building countries.

The agreement sees VIKING continue its ambitious growth strategy for marine fire services as the sole party approved and certified to service and maintain thousands of high quality systems delivered and installed by FAIN into the marine and offshore industries worldwide.

“This is a global partnership which reflects the shared vision and commitment of our companies to deliver high-quality marine fire safety worldwide, based on built-in equipment performance and unrivalled shipping and offshore service capability,” said William Gielen, Global Service Director – Marine Fire, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment.

As the marine and offshore industry’s leading manufactures high-performance lifesaving products and with support from a network including 280+ certified service stations, VIKING will offer the full portfolio of FAIN spare parts for customers all over the world.

VIKING’s global team of Marine Fire Service technicians qualify at the VIKING Safety Academy in the Netherlands before they are certified to work with systems used for marine fire safety. The agreement means VIKING technicians are now approved to service, inspect and replace FAIN systems worldwide, while VIKING is also FAIN’s globally approved partner for firefighting foam system conversions. It was finalized after a team of VIKING MFS trainers and instructors completed a high level course at FAIN’s head offices and were qualified to offer ‘train-the-trainer’ services on FAIN’s behalf.

“This is a ‘partnership in safety’ which creates a unique competitive synergy in marine fire safety by bringing together leaders in sector-specific manufacturing and service, in a combination working towards excellence and greater customer satisfaction,” commented Donghoon Kim, Sales Manager, Distributors, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment.

According to Tommy Jun, COO with FAIN Co. Ltd. Korea, for a high quality OEM, it’s important to have access to a high quality global service network: “VIKING is FAIN’s trained and trusted global marine fire service provider that will service their customers equipment wherever they are in the world. Also, VIKING can assist FAIN’s customers with crew training and familiarization on our systems.”