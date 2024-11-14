gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 110,193 members that receive our newsletter.

ABS Wavesight eLogs Selected by Noble Corporation for Offshore Digital Record Keeping, Expanding Adoption Across Entire Fleet

ABS Wavesight eLogs Selected by Noble Corporation for Offshore Digital Record Keeping, Expanding Adoption Across Entire Fleet

gCaptain
Total Views: 7
November 14, 2024

ABS Wavesight has partnered with Noble Corporation, a leading offshore drilling contractor, to revolutionize its recordkeeping practices by adopting ABS Wavesight eLogs™ electronic logbooks on its entire fleet of offshore assets. This collaboration marks a major milestone for offshore adoption of ABS Wavesight eLogs, a secure digital solution that succeeds paper logbooks, bringing a new dimension to compliance management in the maritime and offshore sector.

ABS Wavesight eLogs offers a comprehensive and streamlined approach to record keeping for both the maritime and offshore industry. The secure digital platform replaces traditional paper logbooks, delivering a more efficient, reliable, and user-friendly solution for record management. By leveraging advanced technologies such as cloud computing, ABS Wavesight eLogs enables accurate and real-time data capture and helps overcome risks associated with inaccurate and incomplete data and lost logbooks.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the offshore sector with the adoption of eLogs by Noble. This collaboration underscores the growing demand and need for advanced digital solutions that improve efficiency, safety and compliance, all while providing cost savings,” said Staci Satterwhite, CEO of ABS Wavesight.

“We are excited to adopt ABS Wavesight eLogs to help us further digitalize recordkeeping on our assets. This has been a welcomed change from the crews offshore with an increase in efficiency and accuracy. We are estimating a possible reduction in error rate of 46 percent in just a single logbook using this platform,” said Ben Sherwood, Supervisor, Marine Compliance and Inspection of Noble.

In addition to Noble’s adoption, ABS Wavesight eLogs has recently received flag State recognition from Brazil, further solidifying the company’s leading position and compliance with offshore regulations. This recognition underscores ABS Wavesight’s commitment to working closely with regulatory authorities to support the highest standards of performance and safety in the industry.

For more information about ABS Wavesight eLogs and its comprehensive digital recordkeeping solution, please visit www.abswavesight.com/products/elogs.

Tags:

ABS Wavesight

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Launch day of Intellian’s Flat Panel Compact Series for Eutelsat OneWeb
Press Releases

Launch day of Intellian’s Flat Panel Compact Series for Eutelsat OneWeb

Three new active electronically scanned array user terminals are now approved for market sale, further expanding Intellian’s suite of connectivity solutions available to Eutelsat OneWeb customers Intellian Technologies Inc., a...

November 12, 2024
Total Views: 225
Propspeed Enables Vremar SRL’s Crew Support Vessel King David To Achieve Significant Fuel Savings
Press Releases

Propspeed Enables Vremar SRL’s Crew Support Vessel King David To Achieve Significant Fuel Savings

Propspeed, the leading innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced today the successful evaluation of its coating system on VREMAR SRL’s crew support vessel King David. Conducted by Technical Manager, Massimiliano Rossetti...

November 12, 2024
Total Views: 216
U.S. Navy Pilots Sofar’s Wayfinder To Enhance Safe Routing At Sea 
Press Releases

U.S. Navy Pilots Sofar’s Wayfinder To Enhance Safe Routing At Sea 

The U.S. Navy’s Fleet Weather Centers are piloting Sofar’s Wayfinder platform and data from its global network of ocean sensors to advance the Navy’s capability to ensure safe and efficient...

November 10, 2024
Total Views: 1123
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 110,193 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.