Bardex Corp. Opens Australia Office, Focusing on Multi-Purpose Ports to Support Maritime Sustainment, Offshore Energy, and More

Richard McAllister, who joined Bardex in late 2023, heads the new Melbourne office as Director of Bardex Australia. In that role, his focus will be on strategic ports and shipyards that prepare Australia to meet the growing demands for maritime sustainment, offshore wind, and decommissioning oil and gas assets. Such projects will also benefit local economies and workforces.

Bardex, a global leader in products and engineering services that make ports and shipyards safer, more efficient, and more profitable, is pleased to announce the opening of its office in Melbourne, Australia. Despite its extensive coastline, Australia historically has not prioritized developing its maritime infrastructure. However, the demand for ports and shipyards that support maritime sustainment, developing offshore wind, and decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas assets is growing and will only intensify over the next three decades and beyond as the country seeks to develop sovereign capability.

Richard and the full array of Bardex resources and know-how are prepared to help Australia meet these challenges by designing marine infrastructure, such as multi-purpose ports and shipyards, that support activity across a range of sectors, including:

Maritime defense

Offshore energy

Shipbuilding and maintenance

O&G decommissioning

Shipping

As Bardex’s senior engineer for shipyard solutions, Robert Taylor, discusses in his paper, “OmniLift Littoral Heavy Lift System Design,” the Bardex OmniLift™ system is designed to support the life cycle operation of all of these vital marine industries. Taylor presented the paper last August at the PIANC Asia Pacific Conference in Sydney.

The OmniLift is but one example of the Bardex systems that can serve Australia in meeting its infrastructure goals. And Richard is highly qualified to advise the government and other stakeholders in marine infrastructure. He has extensive experience working with the government, private sector, and NGOs, including in numerous senior executive and strategic policy roles.

Since Richard’s engagement in Australia, Bardex has been in active discussions with the highest levels of state and federal government and has been working closely with a number of key ports in the region on multiuse infrastructure that will support Australia’s burgeoning maritime needs as well as regional workforces and manufacturing.

Richard stated, ‘’It’s a privilege to be able to bring Bardex’s world-class capabilities to Australia. The recognition of Bardex as a key player in supporting maritime commercial and defense activities for both Australia and allied nations is a testament to Bardex’s peerless engineering and technology, including its outstanding track records in safety and environmental impacts and support for local economies .”

About Bardex: Bardex provides novel engineering insights and designs, prototypes, and manufactures proprietary equipment to solve the marine industry’s heaviest challenges. For over 60 years – and 300+ projects for shipyards, oil and gas companies, and the burgeoning offshore wind industry – the Bardex mindset has always been to be a trusted, collaborative partner whose first step in any project is to understand exactly what the client needs to accomplish. That approach has produced more than 20 patents, many repeat clients, and countless innovations that make the seemingly impossible possible, while improving safety, efficiency, and profitability for a diverse range of applications. Bardex manufacturing facilities are ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certified. To learn more, visit https://www.bardex.com.