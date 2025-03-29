Indian Port Bars Tanker Hauling Russian Crude

By Rakesh Sharma and Weilun Soon

Mar 28, 2025 (Bloomberg) –A tanker carrying Russian crude for state-run Indian Oil Corp. has been denied entry to a local port due to a lack of proper documentation on its seaworthiness, according to people familiar with the development.

The Honduran-flagged Andaman Skies, built in 2004, loaded 767,000 barrels at Murmansk on Feb. 24, and had been due to discharge at Vadinar on March 30, according to Kpler data.

Indian rules require tankers over 20 years old to have a seaworthiness certificate issued by a member of the International Association of Classification Societies, or an entity authorized by the local regulator, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing a sensitive topic. While the vessel was certified by a local consultancy, Dakar Class, that isn’t recognized by Indian authorities, they said.

At present, the vessel is in the Arabian Sea between Oman and India, still fully laden, and it appears to have stopped sailing, ship-tracking data show. The ship’s registered owner as listed on the Equasis database, Durbeen Navigation Ltd., did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The vessel was allowed entry to an Indian port last year as it hadn’t then completed 20 years of service, the people said.

India is a vital destination for Russian seaborne crude shipments after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and the nation’s import flows are closely scrutinized by the market as many vessels have been sanctioned. Still, the Andaman Skies has not been included in a US push against ships that ferry Russian oil, although it was targeted by the British authorities.

The denial of entry to the Andaman Skies was reported earlier by Reuters.

