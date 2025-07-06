gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,107 members

Bridge crane damaged by Israeli air strikes is pictured in the Red Sea port of Hodeidah

A bridge crane damaged by Israeli air strikes is pictured in the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen July 31, 2024. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/

Israel Attacks Three Yemeni Ports And Power Plant

Reuters
Total Views: 21
July 6, 2025
Reuters

July 7 (Reuters) – Israel has attacked Houthi targets in three Yemeni ports and a power plant, the Israeli military said early on Monday, marking the first Israeli attack on Yemen in almost a month.

The strikes on Hodeidah, Ras Isa and Salif ports, and Ras Qantib power plant were due to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel, the military added.

Israel also attacked Galaxy Leader ship in Ras Isa port, which was seized by Houthis in late 2023.

“The Houthi terrorist regime’s forces installed a radar system on the ship, and are using it to track vessels in international maritime space, in order to promote the Houthi terrorist regime’s activities,” the military said.

Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported that Israel launched a series of strikes on Hodeidah, shortly after the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for people at the three Yemeni ports.

The assault comes hours after a ship was attacked off the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah and the ship’s crew abandoned it as it took on water.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but security firm Ambrey said the vessel fits the typical profile of a Houthi target.

Since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, the Iran-aligned Houthis have fired at Israel and at shipping in the Red Sea, disrupting global trade, in what it says are acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Most of the dozens of missiles and drones fired toward Israel have been intercepted or fallen short. Israel has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Yomna Ehab and Menna Alaa El Din; writing by Yomna Ehab Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Diane Craft)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

galaxy leader
israel-hamas war
Red Sea Shipping Attacks
yemen
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,107 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Ust-Luga oil terminal, Baltic pipeline system. Russia. View from the sea and reeds
Ports

Russia Reports Ammonia Leak At Leningrad’s Ust-Luga Seaport

By Bloomberg News Jul 6, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Russia reported an ammonia leak at the Ust-Luga seaport in the Leningrad region that authorities said occurred during loading operations on the LPG tanker...

7 hours ago
Total Views: 347
Aerial top view of a containership at port. Stock Photo: Shutterstock/Avigator Fortuner
Ports

Transmarine and T. Parker Host Merge to Form U.S. Maritime Services Giant

Transmarine Navigation Corporation (TNC) and T. Parker Host (HOST) have announced a merger, creating what industry insiders are calling a “marine logistics powerhouse” with combined operations spanning both U.S. coasts...

July 3, 2025
Total Views: 513
Maersk ship entering the Port of Rotterdam. Photo: Shutterstock
Ports

Asia-Europe Schedule Reliability Defies European Port Congestion

By Gavin van Marle (The Loadstar) – Despite ongoing reports and warnings of worsening port congestion levels in North European ports, container shipping lines’ schedule reliability to the region saw a...

July 1, 2025
Total Views: 619