gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,124 members

EU Funds Latest Finnish Icebreaker, Russia’s Newest Arctic Icebreaking Vessel ‘Katerina Velikaya’ Begins Sea Trials

Rendering of Russian icebreaking support vessel Katerina Velikaya. (Source: Rosneft)

EU Funds Latest Finnish Icebreaker, Russia’s Newest Arctic Icebreaking Vessel ‘Katerina Velikaya’ Begins Sea Trials

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 0
July 7, 2025

The European Commission awarded close to $50 million to Finland supporting construction of its new Baltic Sea class B icebreaker. The new vessel is intended to replace aging icebreaking capacity with procurement expected for fall 2025, construction starting in early 2026, and entry into service by 2029. 

The EU funding supports critical transport infrastructure projects part of the Trans-European Transport Network. 

“We applied for EU funding for critical infrastructure – and we got it. Especially the funding secured for the new icebreaker and main road 21 will both strengthen Finland’s security of supply and military mobility and facilitate foreign trade,” says Finland’s Minister of Transport and Communications Lulu Ranne.

The vessel’s development is spearheaded by Finnish icebreaker engineering firm Aker Arctic. The company’s engineering team completed initial design efforts evaluating different fuel options and propulsion configurations. Following model tests in early fall the Aker expects to deliver the final design packages.

The news continues the recent trend of increasing development and construction of icebreakers. Last week the U.S. Coast Guard received close to $9 billion in long-awaited funding for new heavy and medium-sized icebreakers. The allocation puts the Coast Guard on a path to potentially triple the size of its icebreaker fleet over the next decade.

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha is also looking to leverage its expertise in constructing ice-breaking vessels, including the country’s newest ice-classs research vessel. The company built 21 high ice-class Arc7 LNG carriers for Russia’s Yamal and Arctic LNG 2 energy projects. With at least a half dozen new U.S. icebreakers now fully funded engineering firms and yards in Finland and South Korea may vie for a piece of the pie. 

Expansion of icebreaker capacity also continues in Russia. Over the weekend the country’s latest icebreaker, the Icebreaker 7 ice-class Katerina Velikaya (Catherine the Great) began sea trials last week, according to its AIS transponder signal. 

Constructed by the Zvezda shipyard in the country’s Far East, the vessel suffered an onboard fire last year, delaying its commissioning. The icebreaking offshore supply ship was ordered by Russia’s oil major Rosneft nearly 10 years ago in September 2015. It was originally intended to enter into service by 2019, but launch and buildout have faced continuous delays even prior to the fire. 

The 106 meter-long icebreaker is designed to break up to 1.5 meters of ice. The company has ordered four icebreakers of the type to supply offshore drilling platforms during winter and provide icebreaking services.

Tags:

arctic
Coast Guard
finland
icebreakers
russia
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,124 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

The Washington State Ferry Wenatchee
Shipbuilding

Washington State Awards $714.5 Million Ferry Contract to Eastern Shipbuilding

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has selected Florida-based Eastern Shipbuilding Group to build three new 160-vehicle hybrid-electric ferries in a contract valued at $714.5 million. The Washington State Ferries (WSF) will...

July 2, 2025
Total Views: 2059
Hanwha Philly Shipyard building dock
Shipbuilding

GAO Report Reveals Critical Gaps in Maritime Administration’s Shipbuilding Support Programs

A recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) report has found that despite having four financial assistance programs designed to bolster U.S. shipbuilding, the Maritime Administration (MARAD) lacks proper performance metrics to...

July 2, 2025
Total Views: 1323
Sections of the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) are moved into position at Huntington Ingalls Newport News Shipbuilding
Defense

HII Turns to AI to Revolutionize U.S. Naval Shipbuilding

America’s largest military shipbuilder HII and enterprise AI software company C3 AI have announced an expanded strategic partnership aimed at accelerating shipbuilding throughput through artificial intelligence implementation at HII’s Newport...

July 1, 2025
Total Views: 2455