Greek-Operated Bulk Carrier Severely Damaged, Abandoned in Red Sea

By Renee Maltezou and Yannis Souliotis

ATHENS, July 7 (Reuters) – The 19-member crew of a Greek bulk carrier severely damaged in the Red Sea by repeated attacks, most likely by Houthi militants, are safe and will arrive in Djibouti later on Monday, the ship’s operator said.

However, the fate of the Liberian-flagged Magic Seas was unclear, with the vessel at risk of sinking, said Michael Bodouroglou, a representative of its operator Stem Shipping.

Sunday’s assault off the southwest coast of Yemen was the first such incident reported in the vital shipping corridor since mid-April. In a raid lasting more than four hours, the Magic Seas was attacked by gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades from skiffs, as well as by sea drones and missiles.

The ship was carrying iron and fertilizers from China to Turkey, and Stem Shipping received no warning of the attack, Bodouroglou told Reuters.

“It struck us like lightning,” he said.

Since the war in Gaza began in October 2023, the Houthis have fired at Israel and at shipping in the Red Sea in what the group says are acts of solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel has struck Houthi targets in response, launching strikes on Monday for the first time in nearly a month. A U.S.-Houthi ceasefire deal in May did not include Israel.

The Magic Seas had made a port call to Israel in the past but the latest transit appeared low-risk as it had nothing to do with Israel, Bodouroglou said.

A passing vessel had picked up the crew from lifeboats and would deliver them to Djibouti in the coming hours, in an operation coordinated by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), he said.

“Fortunately, we had no injuries,” Bodouroglou added.

The crew had reported fires at the vessel’s forepeak. The engine room and at least two of its holds were flooded, and electricity was cut off.

“We don’t have any further information since the crew, terrorized, abandoned the vessel,” Bodouroglou said.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Yannis Souliotis and Jonathan Saul; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.