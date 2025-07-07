gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,109 members

ST LNG Deepwater Port project illustration

An illustration of the ST LNG Deepwater Port project. Image courtesy ST LNG, LLC

ST LNG Applies for Major Deepwater LNG Export Terminal Off Texas Coast

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
July 7, 2025

The Maritime Administration (MARAD) and U.S. Coast Guard have received an application from ST LNG, LLC to build and operate a significant liquefied natural gas export facility approximately 10.4 nautical miles offshore Matagorda, Texas.

The proposed deepwater port would consist of both fixed and floating components, including multiple platforms, mooring dolphins, and converted LNG carriers. When fully operational, the facility would be capable of exporting up to 8.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG.

“The project would be completed in four phases,” states the application notice. “Phase 1 construction would include three large platforms (a gas treatment platform, an LNG liquefaction platform, and an accommodations and utility platform), one LNG transfer platform, nine mooring dolphins, one floating storage unit (FSU), and interconnected lateral pipelines. Each phase would produce 2.1 MTPA of LNG.”

Feed gas for the project would come from the Tres Palacios Natural Gas Storage and Trading Hub and the Williams Markham Gas Processing Plant in Texas, transported through existing and new pipeline infrastructure.

ST LNG says the ST LNG Deepwater Port project will serve as a major economic driver for the region, creating numerous jobs across sectors. The project will generate over 1,900 temporary construction jobs, including 1,254 positions for jackets, topsides, and bridges over three years. Long-term, the port will maintain 156 permanent positions during its 25-year lifespan, with 58 personnel on floating storage units, 24 tug operators, and additional staff handling engineering, finance, and legal operations.

The application was received on June 9, 2025, and has been deemed complete by federal regulators following a coordinated review. The Deepwater Port Act establishes a strict timeline for processing such applications, requiring all public hearings to be concluded within 240 days from publication of the notice.

Texas has been designated as the Adjacent Coastal State (ACS) for this application, giving its governor significant authority in the approval process. Within 45 days after the final public hearing, the Governor of Texas may notify MARAD of approval, approval with conditions, or disapproval of the application.

The project will require extensive environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act, with multiple federal agencies participating in the process, including the EPA, Army Corps of Engineers, NOAA, and others.

Tags:

LNG
lng exports
marad
u.s. coast guard
us lng exports
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,109 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

All Crew Rescued After Major Attack on M/V Magic Seas in Red Sea
Shipping

All Crew Rescued After Major Attack on M/V Magic Seas in Red Sea

All 22 crew members of the MV MAGIC SEAS have been rescued following a severe attack in the Southern Red Sea approximately 51 nautical miles southwest of Al Hudaydah, Yemen,...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 614
Greek-Operated Bulk Carrier Severely Damaged, Abandoned in Red Sea
Shipping

Greek-Operated Bulk Carrier Severely Damaged, Abandoned in Red Sea

By Renee Maltezou and Yannis Souliotis ATHENS, July 7 (Reuters) – The 19-member crew of a Greek bulk carrier severely damaged in the Red Sea by repeated attacks, most likely by Houthi...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 398
UKMTO map showing the location of the July 5 attack.
Shipping

Fire Reported After Vessel Comes Under Attack in Red Sea

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center is reporting a maritime security incident in the Red Sea off Yemen, where a vessel came under attack approximately 51 nautical miles southwest...

July 6, 2025
Total Views: 4402