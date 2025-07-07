ST LNG Applies for Major Deepwater LNG Export Terminal Off Texas Coast

The Maritime Administration (MARAD) and U.S. Coast Guard have received an application from ST LNG, LLC to build and operate a significant liquefied natural gas export facility approximately 10.4 nautical miles offshore Matagorda, Texas.

The proposed deepwater port would consist of both fixed and floating components, including multiple platforms, mooring dolphins, and converted LNG carriers. When fully operational, the facility would be capable of exporting up to 8.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG.

“The project would be completed in four phases,” states the application notice. “Phase 1 construction would include three large platforms (a gas treatment platform, an LNG liquefaction platform, and an accommodations and utility platform), one LNG transfer platform, nine mooring dolphins, one floating storage unit (FSU), and interconnected lateral pipelines. Each phase would produce 2.1 MTPA of LNG.”

Feed gas for the project would come from the Tres Palacios Natural Gas Storage and Trading Hub and the Williams Markham Gas Processing Plant in Texas, transported through existing and new pipeline infrastructure.

ST LNG says the ST LNG Deepwater Port project will serve as a major economic driver for the region, creating numerous jobs across sectors. The project will generate over 1,900 temporary construction jobs, including 1,254 positions for jackets, topsides, and bridges over three years. Long-term, the port will maintain 156 permanent positions during its 25-year lifespan, with 58 personnel on floating storage units, 24 tug operators, and additional staff handling engineering, finance, and legal operations.

The application was received on June 9, 2025, and has been deemed complete by federal regulators following a coordinated review. The Deepwater Port Act establishes a strict timeline for processing such applications, requiring all public hearings to be concluded within 240 days from publication of the notice.

Texas has been designated as the Adjacent Coastal State (ACS) for this application, giving its governor significant authority in the approval process. Within 45 days after the final public hearing, the Governor of Texas may notify MARAD of approval, approval with conditions, or disapproval of the application.

The project will require extensive environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act, with multiple federal agencies participating in the process, including the EPA, Army Corps of Engineers, NOAA, and others.