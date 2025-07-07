ITF Calls for Warlike Operations Areas Designation for Strait of Hormuz

The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) has formally requested that the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, and Israeli ports be designated as Warlike Operations Areas (WOA), citing escalating military activity and increased risks to commercial vessels and their crews.

The designation would provide crucial protections for seafarers, including the right to refuse passage through these high-risk zones without penalty and to be safely repatriated.

“Seafarers are being asked to operate in one of the most unstable and militarised regions,” said David Heindel, Chair of ITF Seafarers’ Section. “Our goal is simple: to ensure they are informed of the risks, supported with appropriate protections, and have the right to protect themselves.”

The ITF highlighted several concerning developments in the region, including a steady build-up of naval forces from multiple countries. According to Heindel, “Drone strikes, vessel seizures, and armed encounters involving commercial shipping are no longer isolated events – they are part of an increasingly dangerous pattern.”

This push comes as major maritime insurers have already classified these waters as war-risk zones, a classification the ITF points to as evidence of the severity of the situation.

Neven Melven, President of the Seafarers’ Union of Croatia, reported direct communications from crew members and shipping companies indicating that merchant ships are becoming targets in regional conflicts. “The use of missiles and drones in the vicinity of Israeli ports and along key shipping lanes reflects the asymmetric nature of modern conflict – and it puts civilian seafarers at risk,” Melven stated.

Mark Dickinson, Vice Chair of the ITF Seafarers’ Section, emphasized the contradiction between security realities and current designations. “It’s telling that major maritime insurers have already listed these waters as war-risk zones. Their assessments are based on security intelligence, not speculation. If the insurers recognize the threat, so should shipowners.”

The ITF remains open to continued dialogue with the Joint Negotiating Group (JNG) but maintains that seafarer safety must be prioritized. “Declaring these areas as Warlike Operations Areas – or at least High-Risk Areas – gives seafarers the right to say ‘no’ without repercussion,” Dickinson added.