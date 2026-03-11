gCaptain-logo
An aerial view of the Iranian shores and Port of Bandar Abbas

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Iranian shores and Port of Bandar Abbas in the strait of Hormuz, December 10, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

CENTCOM Warns Iranian Ports Used by Military Could Become Targets

Mike Schuler
March 11, 2026

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday warned civilians to avoid port facilities in Iran where naval forces are operating, saying the Iranian military is using commercial ports along the Strait of Hormuz to support operations threatening international shipping.

The warning, issued from CENTCOM headquarters in Tampa, Florida, said the presence of Iranian naval vessels and military equipment within civilian port facilities could strip those locations of protected civilian status under international law.

“Civilian ports used for military purposes lose protected status and become legitimate military targets under international law,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

U.S. officials said Iranian naval forces have positioned military assets inside ports that normally handle commercial maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz region.

CENTCOM urged Iranian dockworkers, administrative personnel, and commercial vessel crews to stay clear of Iranian naval vessels and military equipment and to avoid port facilities where military operations are taking place.

The command said the Iranian government’s actions risk exposing civilians to danger as tensions escalate in the strategic waterway, a critical global shipping corridor.

While stressing that U.S. forces take precautions to minimize civilian harm, CENTCOM said it “cannot guarantee civilian safety” near facilities being used for military operations.

iran
Iran conflict
strait of hormuz

