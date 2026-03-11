Three Crew Missing from Thai Cargo Ship Hit in Hormuz

By Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Suttinee Yuvejwattana (Bloomberg) — A Thai-flagged cargo vessel was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday shortly after departing from the United Arab Emirates, as regional tensions continue to disrupt one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes. Three people are missing.

The ship, Mayuree Naree, a 30,000 deadweight-ton bulk carrier owned by Precious Shipping Pcl, was attacked while transiting the strategic waterway. Oman’s navy has rescued 20 crew members, who abandoned ship and evacuated in a lifeboat, and brought them ashore in Khasab, Thai navy spokesman Paraj Ratanajaipan said in a statement.

International efforts are underway to recover three remaining crew members from the vessel, Paraj said, adding that the attack remains under investigation. Pictures shared by the Thai navy showed the ship billowing thick smoke from the rear section, where it was likely hit.

Two projectiles of unknown origin struck the vessel, sparking a fire in its engine room, Precious Shipping said in a filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand late Wednesday. Three crew members initially reported missing are believed to be trapped in the compartment, the company said, adding that it is working with authorities to rescue them.

Precious Shipping — which operates 41 vessels under Thai, Singaporean and Panamanian flags — said it is coordinating with authorities to repatriate the crew members evacuated to Oman back to Thailand “as soon as practicable.” Omani officials reported that several crew members sustained injuries of varying severity.

Mayuree Naree is covered by war-risk insurance, and Precious Shipping said it does not expect the incident to have a material financial impact or disrupt overall operations at this stage. No cargo was lost as the vessel was sailing in ballast, it said. Precious Shipping shares slid 7.3% to 6.95 baht ($0.22) at Wednesday’s close.

Following the attack, the Thai National Shippers’ Council said the incident could further escalate tensions in the region and disrupt shipping. It advised Thai shippers carrying non-urgent goods to bring their containers back to Thailand to save costs and avoid being stranded at sea. They may also change destination ports or temporarily store containers at transshipment ports, though these options may carry significantly higher costs.

Mayuree Naree is the only Thai-flagged vessel remaining in the area, Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told reporters.

“The other Thai ships have already passed through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said. “We’ve moved beyond the most critical period. Only Mayuree Naree remains.”

Earlier Wednesday, the UK Navy said three ships were struck by suspected projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, though it did not identify the ships.

The incident comes amid heightened instability in the region. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a vital chokepoint for global energy exports — has slowed sharply since US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran triggered retaliatory actions targeting shipping and regional infrastructure.

