Three More Vessels Hit by Projectiles in Strait of Hormuz, Showing Merchant Ships Remain in Firing Line

The Thailand-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree engulfed in black smoke in the Strait of Hormuz, March 11, 2026. ROYAL THAI NAVY/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT VERIFICATION: - Identity of the vessel confirmed as Thai-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree from IMO number, hull and superstructure seen in the images which matched file imagery of the vessel - Location confirmed as off north coast of Oman, in Strait of Hormuz, from ship tracking data from captured March 11 - Royal Thai Navy and United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that a cargo vessel was hit by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on March 11 - Thailand-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree was targeted and damaged approximately 11 nautical miles north of Oman, two maritime security sources said. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 0
March 11, 2026

DUBAI, March 11 (Reuters) – Three more vessels have been hit by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, maritime security and risk firms said on Wednesday, bringing the number of ships struck in the region since the Iran conflict began to at least 14.

Shipping along the narrow strait has come to a near standstill since the United States and Israel began strikes on Iran on February 28, preventing exports of around a fifth of the world’s oil supply and sending global oil prices surging to highs not seen since 2022.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have warned that any ship passing through the Strait will be targeted. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to ramp up U.S. attacks on Iran if it continues to obstruct the strait.

The Thai-flagged Mayuree Naree dry bulk vessel was struck by “two projectiles of unknown origin” while sailing through the Strait on Wednesday, causing a fire and damaging the engine room, the ship’s Thai-listed operator Precious Shipping PSL.BK said in a statement.

“Three crew members are reported missing and believed to be trapped in the engine room,” Precious Shipping said.

“The company is working with the relevant authorities to rescue these three missing crew members,” it said, adding that the remaining 20 crew members had been safely evacuated and were ashore in Oman.

Images provided by the Thai navy showed smoke pouring out of the back of the ship.

Iran’s Guards said in a statement carried by the Tasnim news agency that the ship was “fired upon by Iranian fighters,” suggesting the first direct engagement by the Guards who have previously fired missiles or drones.

The U.S. Navy has refused near-daily requests from the shipping industry for military escorts through the Strait of Hormuz since ?the start of the war on Iran, saying the risk of attacks is too high for now, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Trump has said the U.S. is prepared to provide naval escorts whenever needed.

TWO OTHER SHIPS SUSTAIN MINOR DAMAGE

Earlier on Wednesday, the Japan-flagged container ship ONE Majesty sustained minor damage from an unknown projectile 25 nautical miles (46 km) northwest of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, two maritime security firms said.

Its Japanese owner Mitsui O.S.K. Lines 9104.T and a spokesperson for Ocean Network Express (ONE), its charterer, said that the vessel was struck while at anchor in the Gulf and an inspection of the hull had revealed minor damage above the waterline.

All crew are safe, they said, adding that the vessel remains fully operational and seaworthy. The owner said the cause of the incident remained unclear and was under investigation.

A third vessel, a bulk carrier, was also hit by an unknown projectile approximately 50 miles northwest of Dubai, maritime security firms said.

The projectile had damaged the hull of the Marshall Islands-flagged Star Gwyneth, maritime risk management company Vanguard said, adding that the vessel’s crew were safe. Owner Star Bulk Carriers said the ship was hit in the hold area whilst anchored. There were no crew injuries and no listing.

The Guards’ statement included a reference to another ship, which it said was hit by projectiles – usually a reference to drones – on Wednesday morning. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm that report.

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul in London, Yannis Souliotis and Renee Maltezou in Athens, Panarat Thepgumpanat in Bangkok and Kentaro Okasaka in Tokyo, Tala Ramadan, Nayera Abdallah in Dubai and Enes Tunagur in London; Editing by Louise Heavens and Philippa Fletcher)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026

Tags:

Hormuz
iran
strait of hormuz

