UK Leads Global Crackdown on Russia’s Shadow Fleet with New Sanctions

The UK government has announced comprehensive measures targeting illicit oil shipping while bolstering Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

The UK has imposed sanctions on 20 shadow fleet vessels, including notable tankers Ocean Faye, Andaman Skies, and Mianzimu, each responsible for transporting over four million barrels of Russian oil in 2024. Key companies 2Rivers DMCC and 2Rivers PTE LTD have also been sanctioned for their role in facilitating Russian oil trade.

Leading the international effort, the UK has now sanctioned more than 100 vessels involved in Russian energy transportation, including 93 oil tankers – surpassing all other nations in enforcement actions.

The impact is already visible, with sanctioned vessels forced to idle outside ports, resulting in significant financial losses for Russia’s war effort.

In a coordinated regional response, the UK has partnered with Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Finland, and Estonia to enhance scrutiny of suspected shadow vessels along Baltic shipping routes. This multilateral approach builds on existing UK initiatives requiring insurance verification for vessels passing through the English Channel.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the strategic importance of these measures, stating, “These sanctions will add further pressure to Putin’s stalling war economy”.

The announcement comes alongside a £35 million emergency support package for Ukraine, including £20 million for urgent energy infrastructure repairs and a power generation project capable of supplying electricity to 20,000 homes.

The timing is crucial, as recent Russian attacks have left approximately one million Ukrainians without electricity, marking the most severe period of infrastructure targeting since the invasion began. The humanitarian impact is substantial, with over 14.6 million Ukrainians currently requiring assistance.

This coordinated international response aligns with recent European Union actions, which have designated 52 additional vessels, bringing their total to 79 sanctioned vessels.