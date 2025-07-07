Red Sea Crisis Boils Over as Houthis Claim Sinking of M/V Magic Seas; Galaxy Leader Struck

Yemen’s Houthi militants who earlier claimed responsibility for an attack on the M/V Magic Seas, now say they sank the Greek bulk carrier.

The sinking has not been verified by independent sources and a representative for the vessel’s commercial manager, Stem Shipping, could not yet confirm that the vessel had sunk.

If confirmed, the incident would mark the third ship sunk by Iranian-backed militant group since they began targeting merchant shipping in November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The attack on July 6 was particularly significant as it represented the first merchant vessel targeted in the southern Red Sea since December 2024. Maritime security firm Ambrey said the vessel suffered a multi-pronged attack offshore Hodeidah, Yemen, beginning with small arms fire from skiffs before being hit by unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and missiles.

Meanwhile, Israel is claiming a strike targeting the Houthi-held car carrier M/V Galaxy Leader, which the militant group has held since November 2023, and has published footage allegedly showing the strike:

The IDF publishes footage showing its airstrike on the “Galaxy Leader” vessel overnight, as part of a wave of strikes on Yemen's Houthis in response to the group's attacks on Israel.



Michael Bodouroglou, representative of the Magic Seas‘ operator Stem Shipping, described the incident to Reuters: “It struck us like lightning.” The ship was carrying iron and fertilizers from China to Turkey when it was subjected to “a raid lasting more than four hours” involving “gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades from skiffs, as well as by sea drones and missiles.”

Fortunately, all 22 crew members were rescued by a passing merchant vessel in an operation coordinated by EUNAVFOR ATALANTA and UK Maritime Trade Operations. “Fortunately, we had no injuries,” Bodouroglou told Reuters, adding that the crew would be delivered to Djibouti.

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sare’e claimed responsibility, stating they targeted the vessel for “violating the entry ban to the ports of occupied Palestine.” According to Bodouroglou, while the Magic Seas had made a port call to Israel in the past, the latest transit appeared low-risk as “it had nothing to do with Israel.”

The Houthis have now succeeded in sinking three commercial ships in the Red Sea, marking a dangerous escalation in the crisis that has gripped the region since late 2023. The Belize-flagged MV Rubymar was the first confirmed casualty, struck by an anti-ship missile on February 18, 2024, and sinking nearly two weeks later. More recently, the Greek-owned bulk carrier Tutor was attacked on June 12, 2025, leading to its sinking on June 18.

INTERCARGO Chairman John Xylas strongly condemned Sunday’s attack: “Seafarers are not targets. We are deeply shocked by the attack on the Magic Seas and our thoughts are with the crew. These are innocent people, simply doing their jobs, keeping global trade moving. No one at sea should ever face such violence.”

The UK Maritime Trade Operations center is now reporting a new incident, stating ” UKMTO has received several 3rd party reports of an incident 51NM west of Al Hudaydah, Yemen… The vessel has been attacked by multiple rocket propelled grenades from small craft. Authorities are investigating.”

Earlier Monday, Israel claimed it had struck Houthi targets at three Yemeni ports, including targeting the Galaxy Leader, which was seized by the Houthis in late 2023 and held in Ras Isa port.

The incidents comes months U.S.-Houthi ceasefire deal was reached in May 2025, but it notably did not include Israel, which launched strikes on Houthi targets on Monday. Ambrey’s threat assessment indicates that Israel-affiliated vessels remain at high risk, while there is a “realistic possibility” that US, UK, and allied-affiliated vessels may face heightened risk during transit if they participate in military action against the Houthis or Iran.

Vessels transiting the southern Red Sea are advised to exercise extreme caution as the abandoned vessel remains unlit in the area. Shipping companies are urged to register with the Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean’s Voluntary Registration Scheme to ensure effective monitoring and response to maritime security threats.