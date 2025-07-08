gCaptain-logo
A screenshot of video released by the Israeli Air Force shows the strike targeting the M/V Galaxy Leader

Watch: Israeli Forces Strike Houthi-Held Galaxy Leader in Escalating Red Sea Conflict

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
July 8, 2025

Israel has struck the merchant ship Galaxy Leader at the port of Ras Isa, Yemen, as part of military operations targeting Houthi infrastructure at three Yemeni ports, according to Israeli military statements. The vessel has been held by Houthi forces since its seizure in November 2023.

The Israeli military claimed the Houthis had installed radar systems on the seized car carrier, using it to “track vessels in international maritime space in order to promote the Houthi terrorist regime’s activities.”

The strikes, which also targeted the ports of Hodeidah and Salif, as well as the Ras Qantib power plant, mark Israel’s first attack on Yemen in nearly a month. Israeli forces issued evacuation warnings to residents before launching the operation.

Houthi military forces responded to the Israeli attacks with “a large number of domestically produced surface-to-air missiles,” according to a spokesperson for the group. Hours after the Israeli strikes, two missiles were reportedly launched from Yemen toward Israel.

The attack comes amid a deteriorating maritime security situation in the Red Sea. Just hours before Israel’s strikes, the Greek-operated bulk carrier Magic Seas was reportedly attacked and potentially sunk off Yemen’s coast. If confirmed, this would mark the third commercial vessel sunk by Houthi forces since they began targeting merchant shipping in November 2023.

The Galaxy Leader is owned by Galaxy Maritime Ltd., a company registered in the Isle of Man. That company is itself owned by UK-registered Ray Car Carriers Ltd., which is co?owned by Israeli businessman Abraham (Rami) Ungar.

A Yemeni Coast Guard boat sails near the Galaxy Leader commercial ship, seized by Yemen's Houthis last month, off the coast of al-Salif, Yemen, December 5, 2023.
A Yemeni Coast Guard boat sails near the Galaxy Leader commercial ship, seized by Yemen’s Houthis last month, off the coast of al-Salif, Yemen, December 5, 2023. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Another vessel, the Liberian-flagged Eternity C, was attacked on Monday evening approximately 50 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah. Two crew members were killed in what Liberia’s shipping delegation described as a “horrible” attack, bringing the total death toll among seafarers in the Red Sea crisis to six.

Maritime security analysts warn that Israel-affiliated vessels remain at high risk in the region, with a “realistic possibility” that vessels associated with the U.S., UK, and allied nations may face increased threats if they participate in military action against the Houthis.

Since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, Houthi forces have targeted both Israeli territory and commercial shipping in the Red Sea, significantly disrupting global trade. The Iran-aligned group claims its maritime attacks are acts of solidarity with Palestinians.

