Indian Seafarers Freed After Months of Detention at Yemen’s Ras Isa Port

India says it has secured the release of more than 150 seafarers who were stranded at Yemen’s Ras Isa Port, according to the Directorate General of Shipping. All 11 vessels detained at the port have now departed, with the final ship, MT GAZ GMS, sailing on June 29th.

“The Directorate General of Shipping is pleased to inform that all 11 vessels stranded at Ras Isa Port, Yemen, carrying over 150 Indian seafarers, have successfully sailed out after the completion of cargo discharge operations,” the press release stated.

The crisis in Ras Isa began following an airstrike on April 17, 2025, which damaged port infrastructure and led to the Iranian-backed Houthis enforcing a blockade of the port. According to the Directorate, some vessels had been stuck at the port since December 2024, with local authorities refusing to grant departure clearance until all cargo was discharged.

The release was achieved through “sustained diplomatic efforts led by the Indian Embassy in Yemen, with strong support from Indian Missions in London, Riyadh, and Washington D.C.,” according to the Directorate.

Houthi-Held Ras Isa Port Becomes New Flashpoint in Red Sea Shipping Crisis

The situation at Ras Isa had been deteriorating for months. In early May, UN International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez expressed deep concern about the seafarers’ safety, as the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported vessels being forcibly detained despite having proper clearance. Incidents included warning shots being fired and armed personnel boarding vessels.

The port has come one focal point in the ongoing regional conflict, with U.S. strikes in April targeting fueling infrastructure at Ras Isa, reportedly resulting in significant casualties. On Monday, Israel conducted strikes on three Yemeni ports including Ras Isa, citing retaliation for Houthi attacks on Israel.

The announcement comes as the Red Sea crisis has reignited following Sunday’s attack on the Liberian-flagged M/V Magic Seas on Sunday, which has allegedly resulted in the ship’s sinking. In addition to the three Yemeni ports, Israel is claiming a successful strike on the M/V Galaxy Leader, which the Houthis have held since November 2023.