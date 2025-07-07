Two Injured, Two Missing in New Ship Attack Near Yemen’s Hodeidah, Ambrey Says

Israel Targets Yemen Ports, Power Station After Renewed Houthi Attacks
By Yomna Ehab and Mohammed Ghobari ADEN/CAIRO, July 7 (Reuters) – Israel struck Houthi targets at three Yemeni ports and a power plant, the military said early on Monday, in...
DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) – Two crew were injured and two others missing on a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier that was attacked with skiffs and drones 49 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday.
Ambrey said the vessel’s engines had reportedly been disabled and it had started to drift. It did not identify the ship.
A maritime security source had told Reuters a vessel near Hodeidah was under drone attack and had issued a mayday call.
Earlier in the day, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said that the Magic Seas, a cargo ship they attacked with gunfire, rockets and explosive-laden remote-controlled boats, had sunk in the Red Sea, after their first known attack on the high seas this year.
(Reporting by Jana Choukeir and Nayera Abdallah, additional reporting by Yannis Souliotis; editing by Mark Heinrich and Kevin Liffey)(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.
