Yahya Sarea, the Houthi military spokesperson delivers a statement, during a rally to show continued support to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, on the first Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Sanaa, Yemen, March 15, 2024. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Two Injured, Two Missing in New Ship Attack Near Yemen’s Hodeidah, Ambrey Says

Mike Schuler
July 7, 2025

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) – Two crew were injured and two others missing on a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier that was attacked with skiffs and drones 49 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday.

Ambrey said the vessel’s engines had reportedly been disabled and it had started to drift. It did not identify the ship.

A maritime security source had told Reuters a vessel near Hodeidah was under drone attack and had issued a mayday call.

Earlier in the day, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said that the Magic Seas, a cargo ship they attacked with gunfire, rockets and explosive-laden remote-controlled boats, had sunk in the Red Sea, after their first known attack on the high seas this year.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir and Nayera Abdallah, additional reporting by Yannis Souliotis; editing by Mark Heinrich and Kevin Liffey)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Red Sea Shipping Attacks
