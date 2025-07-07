Two Injured, Two Missing in New Ship Attack Near Yemen’s Hodeidah, Ambrey Says

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) – Two crew were injured and two others missing on a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier that was attacked with skiffs and drones 49 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s Red Sea port of Hodeidah, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday.

Ambrey said the vessel’s engines had reportedly been disabled and it had started to drift. It did not identify the ship.

A maritime security source had told Reuters a vessel near Hodeidah was under drone attack and had issued a mayday call.

Earlier in the day, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said that the Magic Seas, a cargo ship they attacked with gunfire, rockets and explosive-laden remote-controlled boats, had sunk in the Red Sea, after their first known attack on the high seas this year.

Full Coverage: Red Sea Crisis

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir and Nayera Abdallah, additional reporting by Yannis Souliotis; editing by Mark Heinrich and Kevin Liffey)

Subscribe for Daily Maritime Insights Sign up for gCaptain’s newsletter and never miss an update — trusted by our 109,116 members

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.