gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,108 members

A fuel tank burns following, what Al Masirah TV said, was a U.S. strike on the Ras Isa fuel port, Yemen, in this screengrab from a handout video

A fuel tank burns following, what Al Masirah TV said, was a U.S. strike on the Ras Isa fuel port, Yemen, in this screengrab from a handout video released on April 18, 2025. Al-Masirah TV /Handout via REUTERS

Houthi-Held Ras Isa Port Becomes New Flashpoint in Red Sea Shipping Crisis

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 7, 2025

Seafarers at Yemen’s Ras Isa Port face escalating safety concerns amid reports of vessels being forcibly detained and armed confrontations, according to maritime authorities.

“I am deeply concerned by the situation of seafarers in Ras Isa Port in Yemen. The IMO is working closely with stakeholders to assess the situation and ensure seafarer safety,” said Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the UN’s International Maritime Organization.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that vessels anchored at Ras Isa have been denied permission to leave despite having UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen (UNVIM) clearance. Local authorities have reportedly issued threats of violence, with incidents including warning shots and armed personnel boarding vessels.

UKMTO warns of ongoing threats from collateral damage to third-party vessels, particularly those within 1000 meters of shoreline and port facilities. The organization advises extreme caution near ports that have experienced strikes, urging vessels to carefully evaluate the risks of continued operations in these areas.

The crisis unfolds as President Donald Trump announced the cessation of U.S. military operations against Houthi forces in Yemen, following an apparent ceasefire agreement brokered by Oman. The agreement specifically addresses U.S.-Houthi relations in the Red Sea, though its implications for Israel-Houthi conflicts and ramifications for restoring freedom of navigation in the Red Sea region remain unclear.

The Red Sea route, which handles approximately 15% of global shipping traffic, has been significantly impacted by the Houthi blockade, forcing major shipping services to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope.

On April 18, a U.S. strike on Ras Isa fueling infrastructure killed at least 80 people in one of the deadliest attacks on the country by U.S. forces to date. The Trump Administration has reportedly struck more than 1,000 targets in Yemen since resuming military strikes on March 15, 2025, following the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire deal, as part of an effort to restore freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. 

Tags:

IMO
maritime security
ras isa ship detentions
Red Sea Shipping Attacks
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,108 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

World’s Trade Superhighway Feels Strain From US-China Decoupling
Shipping

World’s Trade Superhighway Feels Strain From US-China Decoupling

Container liners are starting to sever shipping routes that link the US and China across the Pacific, as President Donald Trump’s trade war upends the industry and forces the two largest economies apart.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 524
Vietnam’s Shipments From China, to US Reach Record High Amid Trade Fraud Crackdown
Shipping

Vietnam’s Shipments From China, to US Reach Record High Amid Trade Fraud Crackdown

Vietnam's imports from China and exports to the United States both reached a post-pandemic record in April, amid talks with Washington to reduce Hanoi's trade surplus and a crackdown on Chinese goods being shipped to the U.S. via its territory.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 1900
U.S. President Donald Trump launches military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis
Shipping

Trump Announces Deal to Stop Bombing Houthis

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the U.S. will stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen, saying that the Iran-aligned group had agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East.

17 hours ago
Total Views: 1684