MOL and Kinetics Partner to Launch Revolutionary Floating Data Center by 2027

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kinetics, a Karpowership initiative, to develop a next-generation Floating Data Center platform that aims to transform digital infrastructure deployment.

The innovative project will feature a state-of-the-art data center hosted on a retrofitted vessel with capacity ranging from 20 to 73 MW, depending on module configuration. Power will be supplied from multiple flexible sources, including Powerships developed by Karpowership, with options to integrate land-based grids, onshore solar farms, and offshore wind.

“This project represents a significant step toward our vision at Kinetics: delivering innovative, efficient, and sustainable infrastructure solutions that meet the energy needs of today and tomorrow,” said Mehmet Katmer, Chief Executive Officer of Kinetics. “By pairing mobile power generation with floating data infrastructure, we are addressing critical market bottlenecks while enabling faster, cleaner and more flexible digital capacity expansion.”

The floating platform offers several advantages over traditional land-based facilities, including independence from local power constraints, elimination of land acquisition costs, shorter construction periods, and mobility to respond to changing demand. In the United States, where power companies struggle to meet data center demand resulting in wait times exceeding five years, these floating alternatives could begin operations immediately, even in areas experiencing power shortages.

Tomoaki Ichida, Managing Executive Officer of MOL, highlighted the environmental benefits: “This MOU represents an important step forward in leveraging the MOL Group’s assets and extensive expertise in ship operations to rapidly build digital infrastructure while minimizing environmental impact”.

The cooling system will utilize direct water cooling from seawater or river water, providing energy efficiency advantages over conventional systems. The vessel specifications include a gross tonnage of 9,731 tons, with dimensions of 120 meters in length, 21.20 meters in breadth, and 8.98 meters in draft.

According to the project timeline, 2025 will see completion of conversion designs and conclusion of MOUs with data center operators and port authorities. Conversion work on the used ship will begin in 2026, with operations slated to commence in 2027.

This collaboration marks the first dedicated partnership between the companies focused on sustainable solutions for the digital age. Karpowership brings over two decades of operational experience with more than 10,000 MW of installed capacity across 19 countries.