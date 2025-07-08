Historic SL-7 Containerships Could Find New Purpose as Maritime Exposition Centers

The Society of Marine Port Engineers (SMPE) has provided seed funding to the SL7EXPO project, a non-profit initiative aimed at preserving one of the groundbreaking SL-7 Sea-Land Container ships as a maritime exposition center.

The project supports the SHIPS for America Act and seeks to transform these historically significant vessels into educational facilities that promote maritime and intermodal awareness.

Originally built by containerization pioneer Malcolm McLean as high-speed 33-knot container ships, the eight SL-7 class vessels were later converted by the US Government into Fast Sealift Ships in the early 1980s. Their transformation into Roll-on/Roll-off vessels provided crucial tactical sea lift capability that proved vital during military operations such as Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

According to SL7EXPO, these vessels’ excellent structural condition, historical significance, and extensive unobstructed deck areas make them ideal candidates for conversion into training and exposition centers.

“SMPE is proud to be an early financial supporter of this important concept and hopes that this effort will gain further financial support from other maritime organizations,” said SMPE Chairman David Tantrum. “SMPE and its member Port Engineers have always cooperated with both the US Government and Commercial Maritime entities and hopes that the SL7EXPO effort will proceed and provide essential education and awareness of the critical U.S. maritime industry.”

John Riddle, an SL7EXPO member and retired port engineer, noted that the initiative could help address industry challenges: “As a mariner I strongly feel that this concept will result in increased interest by the public in maritime careers and alleviate our present personnel shortage in all aspects of our industry.”

The project has already garnered support from numerous maritime organizations including the Association of Maryland Pilots, Intrepid Museum, Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey, Master, Mates & Pilots, and the Seafarers International Union, among others.

The SL7EXPO initiative is led by industry professionals committed to preserving these historic vessels while creating valuable educational resources for the maritime community.