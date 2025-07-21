Japanese Shipping Giants to Donate Large Training Ship to Japan’s Maritime Education Agency

Major Japanese shipping companies have initiated discussions to donate a large-sized training vessel to the Japan Agency of Maritime Education and Training for Seafarers (JMETS), addressing critical challenges in maritime education infrastructure.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE), together with the Japanese Shipowners’ Association (JSA), are spearheading the initiative in response to identified deficiencies in Japan’s maritime training capabilities.

The donation comes as JMETS faces significant operational obstacles highlighted in a report by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT). These challenges include “an unstable financial foundation, fewer actual on-board training days due to escalating fuel costs, shortages of instructors and crew, and the issue of accommodating students with varying proficiency levels and qualification goals on the same training vessel,” according to the announcement.

The industry’s immediate plans involve examining specifications for the training vessel and initiating discussions with shipyards. The project targets completion around 2030.

“We sincerely hope that JMETS’s reforms will progress steadily based on the MLIT study group’s report, and that our donation of this training ship will contribute to the healthy and stable development of training and securing highly skilled Japanese seafarers,” the consortium of shipping companies stated.

The initiative underscores Japan’s shipping industry’s recognition of maritime transport as “a vital infrastructure for Japan’s economy and daily life” and the critical importance of maintaining a pipeline of skilled Japanese seafarers.