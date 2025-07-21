gCaptain-logo
Bibby Marine eCSOV illustration

The eCSOV will have almost 25MW of Corvus battery installed and will be the world`s first fully electric offshore vessel. Image courtesy Bibby Marine

Bibby Marine Lays Keel for Groundbreaking Hybrid Methanol-Electric Vessel in Spain

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
July 21, 2025

Bibby Marine has marked a significant milestone with the keel laying ceremony for its first e-CSOV (commissioning service operation vessel) at Armon Shipyard in Vigo, Spain. The hybrid vessel, the first in the world to be powered by a combination of methanol and battery technology, represents a major advancement for the offshore wind industry.

During the ceremony, Bibby Line Group CEO Jonathan Lewis welded a coin from 1807—the year of the company’s founding—into the keel plates, symbolically commencing the vessel’s construction.

The vessel, scheduled for commissioning in 2027, is designed to accommodate up to 120 personnel and will provide zero-emission commissioning and operations & maintenance support to offshore wind farms for extended periods of up to 30 days. The vessel will have the ability to charge massive battery banks – the largest ever installed on a DP2 ship – directly from wind farms, while also boasting full methanol fuel systems enabling completely clean-in-field operations. It promises significant reductions in emissions and fuel consumption for the sector.

“This vessel is more than a feat of engineering – it’s a symbol of our values as a business, in action,” said Lewis at the event. “At Bibby Marine, we believe in doing the right thing, even when it’s difficult.”

“We began work on zero-emissions vessels back in 2019, long before it was mainstream. As we lay the keel for our electric-first vessel, we are proud to be proving that clean, sustainable maritime solutions are not only possible, but essential,” Lewis added.

The project brings together several key maritime technology providers, including Kongsberg for dynamic positioning and main propulsion systems, Corvus Energy for battery technology, and Wartsila for engine and propulsion components.

Corvus Energy will supply the vessel’s Blue Whale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) delivering close to 25MWh of power. It will be the largest LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery system ever delivered to a maritime project. 

“A fully electric offshore vessel is something the industry has been working towards for a long time and marks a major milestone in offshore vessel operations,” said Pål Ove Husoy, VP Sales at Corvus Energy.

Bibby Marine, headquartered in Liverpool, UK, is a global provider of near shore accommodation services with a maritime heritage dating back to 1807. The company currently operates a fleet of seven vessels and maintains a cadetship program focused on building long-term career opportunities in the maritime sector.

Tags:

bibby marine
offshore wind
