Trump Expands Offshore Wind Buyout Strategy With New Deals Steering Capital Into LNG and Oil

The Trump administration has expanded its newfound strategy of unwinding offshore wind development through negotiated buyouts, announcing two new agreements that will see two projects give up federal offshore leases and redirect nearly $885 million into liquefied natural gas and conventional energy projects.

The agreements with Bluepoint Wind and Golden State Wind, announced Monday by the U.S. Department of the Interior, follow a precedent-setting $928 million deal struck last month with TotalEnergies and suggest what began as a one-off settlement is hardening into a broader policy tool as the administration reshapes U.S. energy strategy.

Rather than relying on the national security arguments federal courts repeatedly rejected earlier this year in challenges involving East Coast wind projects, the administration is pursuing a different approach: financially unwinding undeveloped leases while steering developers toward oil and gas infrastructure.

“This is about affordable and reliable energy,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in announcing the agreements, describing offshore wind leases issued in 2022 as projects whose economics had depended on subsidies and arguing the new deals would redirect capital toward “proven conventional solutions.”

Under the Bluepoint Wind agreement, Global Infrastructure Partners—part of BlackRock and a 50% owner of the project alongside Ocean Winds—will invest up to $765 million, equal to its original lease bid, into a U.S.-based LNG facility. In exchange, Interior will reimburse the company’s lease payment after the investment is made and cancel Lease OCS-A 0537 in the New York Bight.

Bluepoint has also agreed not to pursue new offshore wind development in the United States.

Awarded in BOEM’s blockbuster 2022 New York Bight auction, Lease OCS-A 0537 spans 71,522 acres roughly 38 miles off New York and 53 miles off New Jersey and was originally envisioned as a project capable of generating up to 1.7 gigawatts—enough to rank among the larger planned U.S. offshore wind developments.

In a parallel agreement, Golden State Wind will relinquish its Morro Bay offshore lease in California and become eligible to recover roughly $120 million in lease fees after making an equivalent investment in U.S. oil and gas assets, energy infrastructure or Gulf Coast LNG projects. The company likewise agreed not to pursue new U.S. offshore wind developments.

Golden State Wind won the 80,418-acre lease in the December 2022 BOEM California auction for $150.3 million. Located in the Morro Bay area, the project was intended for a 2 GW floating offshore wind farm.

Combined, the two agreements redirect roughly $885 million from offshore wind toward conventional energy.

The deals deepen a dramatic shift that began in March when TotalEnergies agreed to surrender two U.S. offshore wind leases worth about $928 million and reinvest those funds into LNG and upstream oil and gas, including the Rio Grande LNG export project.

Together, the three agreements now represent more than $1.8 billion in offshore wind lease capital being redirected into conventional energy projects.

The new deals also underscore how sharply the administration’s strategy has evolved after federal courts dismantled its effort to suspend offshore wind construction on national security grounds.

Judges earlier this year cleared five major East Coast projects—including Sunrise Wind, Vineyard Wind, Empire Wind, Revolution Wind and Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project—to resume construction, repeatedly finding the government’s suspensions likely unlawful or overly broad.

Those rulings effectively blunted attempts to halt projects already under construction.

Negotiated lease exits appear to offer a workaround.

Instead of trying to stop projects in court, the administration is now creating a financial off-ramp for developers holding leases that have become difficult to advance amid higher costs, tariffs, supply-chain strains and political uncertainty.

Dominion’s $11.5 billion Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project delivered first power last month and remains more than 70% complete, highlighting that major projects already under construction continue moving ahead despite policy headwinds. But for undeveloped leaseholders, the new agreements may offer a template.

The Bluepoint investment specifically targets LNG infrastructure, adding another signal that the administration is tying offshore wind retrenchment to a broader push around gas export growth.

That comes as U.S. LNG expansion has become a central pillar of the administration’s “Energy Dominance” agenda, with policymakers increasingly framing export capacity as both economic and geopolitical infrastructure. This strategy has taken on even greater significance with the ongoing Middle East conflict and de factor closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

For developers, the agreements may also reflect commercial reality. The U.S. offshore wind sector has faced rising costs, financing pressures and supply-chain disruptions, while tariff exposure has further strained project economics. Several developers have already restructured or walked away from projects in recent years.

Whether that becomes a broader model for additional offshore wind exits remains an open question. But after courts pushed back on stopping wind farms outright, the battleground increasingly appears to have moved from the courtroom to the balance sheet.