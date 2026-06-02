New York Sues Trump Administration Over $795 Million Offshore Wind Buyout Deal

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul have launched a legal challenge against the Trump administration’s controversial agreement with TotalEnergies that canceled a major offshore wind lease off New York and redirected hundreds of millions of dollars toward fossil fuel investments.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday alongside six other states, seeks to overturn the administration’s March agreement with TotalEnergies that terminated the company’s New York Bight offshore wind lease and provided a $795 million federal reimbursement tied to new investments in U.S. oil, gas, and LNG projects.

At the center of the dispute is Lease OCS-A 0538, a New York Bight lease awarded in 2022 for approximately $795 million. The area was slated to support Attentive Energy One, an offshore wind project expected to supply electricity directly to New York City, power more than 700,000 homes, and generate an estimated $25.6 billion in economic benefits over its lifetime. State officials said the project would have created roughly 1,700 jobs and reduced energy costs for New Yorkers by an estimated $10 billion.

The legal challenge marks the latest chapter in an escalating battle over offshore wind development after the Trump administration shifted tactics following a series of court defeats earlier this year.

Federal courts previously blocked efforts to suspend several offshore wind projects on national security grounds, including Empire Wind and Sunrise Wind. In response, the administration adopted a new strategy of negotiating financial settlements that encourage developers to relinquish offshore wind leases and redirect capital toward conventional energy projects.

Under the March agreement, TotalEnergies agreed to abandon both its New York Bight and Carolina Long Bay offshore wind leases and exit future U.S. offshore wind development. In return, the company became eligible to recover the value of its lease payments while investing an equivalent amount into U.S. LNG and upstream oil and gas projects.

The Interior Department argued the agreement addressed national security concerns and promoted more reliable forms of energy. TotalEnergies subsequently announced plans to increase investments in projects including Rio Grande LNG and other U.S. energy developments.

New York and the coalition states argue the deal violates federal law governing offshore lease cancellations. According to the complaint, the Interior Department failed to conduct required hearings or make legally required findings demonstrating that continued operation of the lease would likely cause serious harm to national security, property, life, or the environment. The states also challenge the use of the federal Judgment Fund, arguing the payment was not tied to legitimate litigation but instead served as a mechanism to advance the administration’s opposition to offshore wind.

The case could have implications beyond a single lease.

Since the TotalEnergies agreement, the administration has expanded the buyout strategy through additional deals involving Bluepoint Wind and Golden State Wind, bringing the total value of offshore wind lease capital redirected toward LNG and conventional energy projects to more than $1.8 billion.

For the maritime industry, the outcome could influence the future pipeline of U.S. offshore wind construction vessels, port investments, Jones Act feeder operations, and supply-chain development that have emerged around East Coast wind projects. At the same time, the administration’s energy strategy has increasingly emphasized LNG export infrastructure, positioning natural gas as a central component of its broader “Energy Dominance” agenda.

The lawsuit seeks to void the agreement, reinstate the canceled lease, and block further implementation of what state officials describe as an unlawful effort to unwind offshore wind development through financial settlements rather than regulatory action.