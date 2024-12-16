gCaptain-logo
An aerial view shows an SCF tanker at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia August 12, 2022

An aerial view shows an SCF tanker at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Tatiana Meel/File Photo

EU Expands Maritime Sanctions: 52 New Vessels Added to Russia’s Shadow Fleet Blacklist

Mike Schuler
December 16, 2024

The European Union has unveiled its 15th package of restrictive measures, specifically targeting Putin’s shadow fleet and maritime circumvention efforts.

The latest sanctions package introduces port access bans and service restrictions on 52 additional vessels suspected of circumventing the oil price cap mechanism, transporting military equipment, or handling stolen Ukrainian grain. This expansion brings the total number of designated vessels to 79.

The latest round of sanctions also target the ice-capable tanker Christophe de Margerie, one of fifteen Arc7 ice-class carriers built for Yamal LNG, and four LNG carriers connected to Russian gas producer Novatek. The latter vessels – North Air, North Mountain, North Way, and North Sky – operated by Singapore-based companies under UAE ownership, were previously sanctioned by U.S. authorities for their alleged role in Russia’s “dark fleet” operations involving the Arctic LNG 2 project. The designation of the Christophe de Margerie marks the first-ever sanctions on Russia’s Yamal LNG project.

“Russia continues its brutal attack against Ukraine and Ukrainian people. This package of sanctions is part of our response to weaken Russia’s war machine and those who are enabling this war,” stated Kaja Kallas, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The measures extend beyond vessel restrictions to include comprehensive sanctions against shipping companies involved in crude oil and petroleum products transportation, along with various Russian defense companies. The EU has also implemented new protections for European companies facing litigation with Russian counterparts, specifically addressing challenges related to anti-suit injunctions and financial penalties.

This latest round of sanctions demonstrates the EU’s commitment to maintaining pressure on Russia’s maritime sector while protecting European economic interests. The measures are part of a broader strategy to support Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty, with the EU pledging continued support across multiple fronts.

eu sanctions
Russia's Shadow Tanker Fleet
Russian Sanctions
shadow fleet
Ukraine War

