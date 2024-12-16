gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,835 members that receive our newsletter.

Christophe de margerie

FILE PHOTO: The ice-breaking LNG carrier Christophe de Margerie at the Yamal LNG terminal in Sabetta, Russia. Photo: SCF Group

EU Imposes First-Ever Sanctions On Yamal Gas Project Targeting ‘Christophe de Margerie’ LNG Carrier

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 0
December 16, 2024

The EU’s 15th sanctions package against Russia for the first time targets Yamal LNG by including a carrier in service of the project. 

The ice-capable tanker Christophe de Margerie, one of fifteen Arc7 ice-class carriers built for Yamal LNG, was included in the package adopted in Brussels today. The vessel, named after France’s TotalEnergies’ former CEO, remains affiliated with Russian shipping operated Sovcomflot though direct ownership is now through an entity, Zelitiko Shipping, in the UAE. 

Previous rounds of sanctions by both the U.S. and the EU targeting Russia’s LNG sector were aimed at blocking expansion of future production capacity but had thus far shied away from including any LNG carriers working for Novatek’s Yamal project. Since the end of 2017 the project has delivered around 100 million tons of LNG to Europe. 

The sanctioning of Christophe de Margerie continues the EU’s efforts to inch toward phasing out Russian LNG. Additional measures are expected in the 16th sanctions package as early as January 2025. 

The loss of Christophe de Margerie as part of the Yamal project’s fleet will become especially relevant when the EU’s transshipment ban on Russian LNG takes effect at the end of March 2025. 

At that point EU terminals, primarily Belgium’s Zeebrugge and France’s Montoir, will no longer be available to transfer LNG from ice-capable carriers to conventional tankers, thus increasing the sailing distance for the ice-capable fleet or requiring ship-to-ship transfers.

Christophe de Margerie had already been faced with maintenance challenges as Western suppliers and shipyards Damen Shiprepair in France and Fayard A/S in Denmark, where much of the Arc7 fleet receives regular dry dock services, no longer welcomed the vessel. 

But industry insiders expected the vessel to continue to be able to participate in shorter ship-to-ship operations this winter. With the vessel now formally sanctioned it will likely no longer be able to carry any gas from Yamal LNG as buyers even outside the EU will be hesitant to touch its cargo. 

A similar situation has developed surrounding Russia’s LNG shadow fleet carrying product from Arctic LNG 2. None of the vessels have been able to find buyers for the chilled gas they are carrying and the fleet continues to idle in the Barents Sea and the Sea of Japan.

Tags:

arctic
arctic shipping
LNG
novatek
yamal lng

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

Stock photo of an oil tanker moored at sea
Shipping

Insurance Checkpoint: Baltic Sea Countries Step Up Scrutiny of Tankers Moving Russian Oil

Twelve European countries are set to clamp down on tankers that move millions of barrels of Russian petroleum around the world — by asking to see how they’re protected against oil spills and other high-cost claims.

1 hour ago
Total Views: 135
An aerial view shows an SCF tanker at the crude oil terminal Kozmino on the shore of Nakhodka Bay near the port city of Nakhodka, Russia August 12, 2022
Shipping

EU Expands Maritime Sanctions: 52 New Vessels Added to Russia’s Shadow Fleet Blacklist

The European Union has unveiled its 15th package of restrictive measures, specifically targeting Putin’s shadow fleet and maritime circumvention efforts. The latest sanctions package introduces port access bans and service...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 196
The oil tanker Minerva Virgo, docked at the oil terminal, is seen after leaving a Russian port around the time that nation invaded Ukraine in late February. REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/File Photo
Shipping

Yellen Won’t Rule Out Sanctions On Chinese Banks, Curbs On ‘Dark Fleet’ Oil Tankers

By David Lawder, Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that the U.S. is looking at further sanctions on “dark fleet” tankers and will not...

December 14, 2024
Total Views: 1269
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,835 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.