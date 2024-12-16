Canadian Bulk Carrier ‘Tim S Dool’ Successfully Refloated After Three-Week St. Lawrence River Grounding

The Canadian-flagged bulk carrier M/V Tim S Dool has been successfully refloated after spending more than three weeks aground on Crysler Shoal in the St. Lawrence River, part of the St. Lawrence Seaway.

The 57-year-old vessel, owned by Algoma Central Corporation, ran aground on November 23, 2024, while transporting wheat grain through U.S. waters near Massena, New York. The incident occurred in an area southwest of the Eisenhower Lock. Notably, the vessel’s position remained stable outside the navigation channel throughout the ordeal.

“After being aground since Nov 23, a failed salvage by three tugs, and unloading of grain to 4 barges, Tim S Dool floats free of the shoal this morning and will move to anchorage for inspection,” reported Michael Folsom, founder of the Seaway Ship Watchers Network.

A look at the timeline of the Tim S Dool grounding leading up to this morning’s refloating. pic.twitter.com/eeo9XA8svb — Michael Folsom, Seaway Ship Watchers Network ?? (@theshipwatcher) December 16, 2024

The successful refloating operation, which began with cargo lightering on December 6th, concluded just before 8 a.m. when the vessel was moved to Wilson Hill Anchorage for inspection.

Authorities have confirmed that the initial grounding resulted in no injuries or environmental contamination. The incident prompted a coordinated response from multiple maritime agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, and St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation.

While the investigation into the cause of the grounding continues, officials have confirmed that no other vessels were involved in the incident.

Seaway traffic has remained unaffected and continues to move freely through the area.