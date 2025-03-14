Russian Captain Charged with Manslaughter Following Fatal North Sea Vessel Collision

Police Continue Questioning Russian Captain Over North Sea Collision
British police said on Friday they were granted more time to question the 59-year old Russian captain of a container ship that crashed into a U.S. tanker earlier this week.
The captain of the container vessel SOLONG has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter following a collision with an oil tanker that left one crew member presumed dead.
Vladimir Motin, 59, of St. Petersburg, Russia, will appear at Hull Magistrates Court on March 15 following the incident that occurred off England’s East Yorkshire coast.
The collision between the Portuguese-registered SOLONG and the US-registered tanker STENA IMMACULATE happened on March 10 just before 10:00 local time. According to initial reports, the SOLONG was traveling at 16.4 knots when it struck the anchored STENA IMMACULATE.
The incident prompted a major emergency response, with 36 crew members successfully evacuated. One crew member from the SOLONG remains missing and is presumed deceased.
Of particular environmental concern is the STENA IMMACULATE’s cargo of 220,000 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel, though aerial surveillance has detected no pollution from either vessel. The UK Health Security Agency has assessed the public health risk as “very low”.
Firefighting operations continue on the SOLONG, where small fires persist but are “not causing undue concern,” according to authorities.
A multi-agency investigation is now underway, led by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) in cooperation with U.S. and Portuguese authorities. Investigators are examining voyage data recorders and will assess navigational practices, fatigue management, and environmental conditions.
Salvage experts from SMIT Salvage have boarded the STENA IMMACULATE to conduct damage assessments and develop a salvage plan.
Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.
Join the 108,896 members that receive our newsletter.
Have a news tip? Let us know.
Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 108,896 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.
Essential news coupled with the finest maritime content sourced from across the globe.Sign Up