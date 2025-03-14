Russian Captain Charged with Manslaughter Following Fatal North Sea Vessel Collision

The captain of the container vessel SOLONG has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter following a collision with an oil tanker that left one crew member presumed dead.

Vladimir Motin, 59, of St. Petersburg, Russia, will appear at Hull Magistrates Court on March 15 following the incident that occurred off England’s East Yorkshire coast.

The collision between the Portuguese-registered SOLONG and the US-registered tanker STENA IMMACULATE happened on March 10 just before 10:00 local time. According to initial reports, the SOLONG was traveling at 16.4 knots when it struck the anchored STENA IMMACULATE.

The incident prompted a major emergency response, with 36 crew members successfully evacuated. One crew member from the SOLONG remains missing and is presumed deceased.

Of particular environmental concern is the STENA IMMACULATE’s cargo of 220,000 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel, though aerial surveillance has detected no pollution from either vessel. The UK Health Security Agency has assessed the public health risk as “very low”.

Firefighting operations continue on the SOLONG, where small fires persist but are “not causing undue concern,” according to authorities.

A multi-agency investigation is now underway, led by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) in cooperation with U.S. and Portuguese authorities. Investigators are examining voyage data recorders and will assess navigational practices, fatigue management, and environmental conditions.

Salvage experts from SMIT Salvage have boarded the STENA IMMACULATE to conduct damage assessments and develop a salvage plan.