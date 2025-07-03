gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,123 members

Supertanker Ceres I detained in Malaysia

The shadow fleet tanker Ceres I detained in Malaysia. Photo courtesy Malaysian Coast Guard

Two Crew Members Charged in Fatal Singapore Tanker Collision

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
July 3, 2025

Two crew members from the Singapore-registered oil tanker Hafnia Nile have been charged under the country’s Merchant Shipping Act following a collision that resulted in one death and serious injuries to another person, according to Singapore-based news agency CNA.

The charged individuals are 35-year-old Indian national Soosai Antony Vainer and 40-year-old Sri Lankan Wickramage Viraj Amila Shavinda Perera. According to court documents, Perera was the officer in charge of the navigational watch at the time of the incident on July 19, 2024.

The collision occurred approximately 55 km northeast of Singapore’s Pedra Branca island, with both vessels catching fire. The Hafnia Nile was carrying approximately 300,000 barrels of naphtha bound for Japan.

Charge sheets allege that Perera “failed to make a full appraisal of the situation and the risk of dangers to navigation, maintain situational awareness of the area around the Hafnia Nile, a Panamax tanker chartered by Spanish energy firm Cepsa, and ensure that a proper lookout was maintained”. This failure reportedly led to the collision with the Ceres I, suspected of being part of the Iran’s so-called shadow fleet.

Vainer, who served as the duty lookout during the navigational watch, allegedly observed the Hafnia Nile “approaching close” to the Ceres I but failed to report this to the officer in charge. Court documents further allege that Vainer steered the vessel without direction to do so while failing to maintain proper lookout.

The collision resulted in “serious damage” to both vessels and the death of a crew member on board the Ceres I. Another crew member suffered serious injuries.

The Ceres I had no cargo at the time of the accident, but the ship had carried Iranian crude in the past in violation of Western sanctions on Iranian oil exports. The incident was believed to be the first collision involving a shadow fleet vessel.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore is prosecuting both men. Their cases were heard in the State Courts on July 2 and adjourned to a later date this month.

Malaysian marine authorities reported that preliminary investigations found the Ceres I was anchored due to technical issues when the collision occurred.

No significant oil spill was detected at the collision site, only “an oil sheen believed to be from damage to the Hafnia Nile’s bunker tank”.

Tags:

hafnia
hafnia nile
shadow fleet
Singapore
Singapore tanker collision
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,123 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Fincantieri Taps New U.S. CEO Amid American Shipbuilding Revival
Shipping

Fincantieri Taps New U.S. CEO Amid American Shipbuilding Revival

Fincantieri SpA is set to appoint George Moutafis as head of its US unit, according to people familiar with the matter, betting on an American shipbuilding revival under President Donald Trump. 

23 minutes ago
Total Views: 64
lng tanker
Shipping

U.S. Lifts Ethane Export Restrictions to China as Trade Tensions Ease

By Christopher Charleston and Nicholas Lua (Bloomberg) — US ethane producers said the government has removed license requirements for shipping the gas to China, clearing the way for deliveries to the...

41 minutes ago
Total Views: 64
German Government Still in Talks With Thyssenkrupp Over Naval Spin-Off
Shipping

German Government Still in Talks With Thyssenkrupp Over Naval Spin-Off

The German government is still in talks with Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE over a spin-off of its naval ship building division TKMS, officials said on Wednesday, after a report said Berlin had no plans to take a stake.

22 hours ago
Total Views: 672